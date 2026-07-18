Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Fires Back at ‘Cash Grab’ Claim

A legal fight involving former New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs moved further into public view Friday, when Christopher Griffith rejected the suggestion that his civil counterclaim was designed to extract money from the unsigned NFL veteran.

In a new interview with TMZ, Griffith said he had not demanded a specific dollar amount and was prepared for his day in court.

He blamed the dispute on Diggs’ “refusal to tell the truth” and responded to Cardi B’s recent defense of Diggs by saying she had chosen to believe a liar.

The allegations remain unproven.

Diggs has repeatedly denied drugging or sexually assaulting Griffith and has called the claims false and defamatory.

Their civil cases present sharply different accounts of what happened at Diggs’ Maryland home in May 2023.

Accuser Rejects Motive Attacks in Diggs Legal Fight

Diggs filed a defamation lawsuit against Griffith in October 2025, accusing the social media influencer of inventing allegations for online attention and damaging his reputation.

Griffith later filed a counterclaim alleging Diggs drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances during a night in Maryland.

He told TMZ that nobody had been given a dollar figure and said somebody must be held responsible for what he alleges happened.

That message followed several days of public sparring.

Cardi B questioned Griffith’s account on social media and claimed his version of events had changed.

Griffith responded by telling her to “take off the blinders.” He maintained that he had known people in Diggs’ circle before she entered the picture.

Diggs has pushed back with equal force.

TMZ reported Wednesday that his attorneys described Griffith’s account as “entirely fabricated” and asked a judge to dismiss part of the counterclaim.

His legal team also pointed to deposition testimony in which Griffith discussed attempting to preserve a relationship with Diggs after the alleged encounter.

Griffith, meanwhile, has claimed he turned over more than 100 pages of messages and communications.

Stefon Diggs Remains Available After Patriots Release

The latest exchange arrives at an unsettled point in Diggs’ football career.

The New England Patriots released him March 11, one season after he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

NBC Sports reported Thursday that at least five unnamed teams had checked in on Diggs, who has said he still views himself as an elite No. 2 receiver.

The outlet also noted that he is navigating multiple civil lawsuits, while attempting to extend his NFL career.

There has been no determination that Griffith’s allegations are true, and Diggs continues to deny them.

Whether the litigation affects his free-agent market remains unknown.

What is clear is that the dispute has escaped the quiet confines of a court docket.

Griffith’s TMZ interview brought new attention to the pending civil case. Cardi B’s social media defense and Diggs’ public denials have also intensified the dispute over credibility.

For Diggs, the timing keeps a serious allegation attached to his name as teams prepare for training camp.

For Griffith, he says money is not the reason the court case continues.

He wants the competing accounts tested in court.