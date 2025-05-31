Patriots Ex-QB Has ‘Knowledge’ Stefon Diggs Cut Possible, ‘Not Just the Boat’

Controversy continues to swirl over a viral video showing New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs enjoying himself with a large klatsch of scantily clad women, and appearing to dispense an unidentified pink powder to the women with the admonition not to “take all of it,” overshadowing the Patriots OTA spring practices.

Now, a former Patriots quarterback who spent his entire eight-year career with the organization and is now a media commentator in Boston claims that he knows the team is seriously considering dumping Diggs from the roster — just two months after signing him to a three-year, $63.5 million free agent contract.

And Scott Zolak — a Patriots back-up QB from 1992 to 1999 — says that the reasons that the team may move on from Diggs go beyond the embarrassing online video.

“I came to this show yesterday with the opinion — not opinion, but the knowledge that it is on the table,” said Zolak on his Friday program broadcast on 98.5 sports talk radio in Boston. “That it is being thought of. And it’s not just the boat. It’s not just the boat. There are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question.”

The 57-year-old Zolak, a fourth round Patriots draft pick in 1991 out of Maryland, did not specify what those “other things” that “put some things in question” might be. Diggs has not been previously involved in public scandals related to off-field incidents.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old Diggs has long been saddled with a reputation as a “diva,” mainly due to his acrimonious departures from two of his three previous teams, the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Diggs also has drawn suspicion that he may be a disruptive influence in the Patriots locker room. In another viral video from 2018, when Diggs was with the Vikings, teammates had some unflattering comments about Diggs.

Nobody on the Vikings wanted Stefon Diggs to date their sister 😭 pic.twitter.com/Npd62aZFjk — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) September 20, 2022

In an incident before a game last season, Diggs — then with the Houston Texans — was involved in an on-field physical altercation with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Diggs speaking to reporters later was unapologetic about the incident.

“I’m never the bigger person. I ain’t letting s*** go,” Diggs said in comments after the altercation. “They picked it up or whatever. But I ain’t with the football tough guy s***.”

The Patriots apparently have been mindful of Diggs’ reputation, as well as his injury history. He missed the final nine games of his lone season with Houston after suffering a torn ACL in a non-contact injury.

The Patriots have reportedly included a number of “outs” in Diggs’ contract, to protect the organization if Diggs’ injuries or behavior cause problems for the team.

“If Diggs is not productive or is injured, the risk to the Patriots is not large,” wrote Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston. “They could part ways without a significant financial consequence.”

The Patriots currently have a densely populated receiver room, with Diggs the most experienced of a group that also includes DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker.

While Baker and Polk appear to be in the most danger of falling victim to a roster cutdown, Diggs — if Zolak’s report is correct — now finds himself in the crosshairs as well.