Ex-Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Named Fit For Rising AFC Team

The New England Patriots parted ways with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs after just one season, but Diggs could be a major contributor elsewhere.

Diggs had a productive season in New England with 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns as he helped the team reach the Super Bowl. New England let him go amid his off-field trouble, and another rising AFC team could land him, as Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay sees it.

Kay views the Tennessee Titans as a fit for Diggs, though the team hasn’t been a recent contender like the Patriots. Diggs instead, could help turn around another team as he did in New England.

“If Diggs joins the Tennessee Titans, who are coming off a 3-14 campaign, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them become the latest team in what has become a trend of programs making worst-to-first jumps,” Kay wrote. “Their record may not indicate it, but the Titans already have several foundational pieces in place.” “The most notable is quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft,” Kay added. “Ward lacked support as a rookie, but the Titans have completely overhauled what was one of the league’s worst receiving corps this offseason and set the signal-caller up to make a massive Year 2 leap.” Similarly, Diggs once provided immediate help to Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in his second season, as Maye became an MVP candidate.

Looking Back on Stefon Diggs’ Time With Patriots

Diggs arrived in New England with less-than-ideal circumstances. He suffered an ACL tear with the Houston Texans in 2024, and it didn’t look certain how soon he would be available.

“After joining the Pats last spring and fully working his way back from a midseason ACL tear, Diggs went on to post a commendable 85/1,013/4 stat line on 102 targets,” Kay wrote.

“Diggs’ presence helped take a Pats team with plenty of unrealized potential to the next level,” Kay added. “Prior to the wideout’s arrival, New England had gone 4-13 with rookie quarterback Drake Maye at the helm.”

“The club flipped the script in 2025, notching a 14-3 record and reaching the Super Bowl with Maye finishing just behind Matthew Stafford in NFL MVP voting,” Kay continued.

Diggs had once been a regular nemesis for the Patriots during four seasons with the Buffalo Bills between 2020 and 2023. A four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs has 942 receptions for 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career.

Patriots’ Replacement For Stefon Diggs Still Awaits

New England hasn’t fully replaced Diggs as a potential trade for Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown still looms.

If that trade doesn’t happen, the Patriots will have a challenge on their hands for Maye. The Patriots brought in former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs this offseason, but he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.

Doubs had 85 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns last season. Maye will have to spread the ball around with the likes of Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas. None of those three have reached 1,000 yards in a season before, so the Patriots will need to consider other options if Brown doesn’t come to Foxborough.