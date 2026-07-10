Stefon Diggs’ Legal Battle Takes New Turn After Court Receives 100+ Pages of Messages

The civil lawsuit involving former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs reached another significant milestone this week after the court received more than 100 pages of messages submitted by his accuser, marking the latest development in one of the NFL’s most closely watched offseason legal cases.

According to TMZ, Christopher Griffith, who filed a countersuit against Diggs, submitted more than 100 pages of messages after Diggs’ attorneys previously sought their production during discovery. Griffith believes the communications support his allegations, though the contents of the messages have not been publicly released.

The filing does not resolve the case or represent a ruling on either side’s claims. Instead, it closes an important phase of the litigation as both parties prepare for the next step in the legal process.

Discovery Concludes as Case Moves Toward Next Phase

The latest filing comes after months of discovery, the pretrial process during which both sides exchange evidence and information that could be used in court.

According to a July status report cited by TMZ, discovery has now concluded. Diggs’ legal team intends to file a dispositive pretrial motion, asking the court to rule on some or all of the claims before the case proceeds further.

While Griffith believes the newly submitted messages support his allegations, the court has not ruled on their significance, and no findings have been made regarding the underlying claims.

How the Lawsuit Reached This Point

The legal dispute began when Diggs filed a defamation lawsuit against Griffith, alleging the online influencer made false statements about him on social media.

Griffith later filed a countersuit alleging Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him during an encounter in May 2023. In court filings, Griffith alleged he accepted what he believed was candy from Diggs while the two were out together before becoming disoriented. He further alleged Diggs made unwanted sexual advances after they arrived at a residence and later claimed he was assaulted by associates connected to Diggs after leaving the home.

Diggs has denied the allegations.

The Daily Mail reported that the more than 100 pages of messages were submitted to the court this week as part of discovery. The contents of those communications have not been made public.

What’s Next

With discovery complete, attention now turns to the court’s next major decision.

If Diggs’ anticipated dispositive motion is granted in whole or in part, some or all of the claims could be dismissed before trial. If the motion is denied, the lawsuit would move one step closer to being heard before a jury.

For now, the case remains pending. Neither Diggs nor Griffith has prevailed in court, and the allegations contained in the lawsuit and countersuit remain disputed.

Diggs spent the 2025 season with the Patriots before becoming a free agent. His legal situation has continued to generate attention throughout the NFL offseason as the civil case works its way through the court system.