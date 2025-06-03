Report – Patriots’ Imminent Plans On Stefon Diggs Revealed After OTAs Appearance

The New England Patriots‘ new wide receiver 1, Stefon Diggs – fresh off of signing a luxurious 3 year, $63.5 million deal in the offseason – has found himself in some hot water in recent days after a conspicuous video of him on a boat surfaced online.

Rumors came out – specifically from former 1990s Patriots backup quarterback, Scott Zolak – that a possible release was “on the table” for Diggs.

“I came to this show yesterday with the opinion—not opinion,” Zolak said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, “but the knowledge that it is on the table. That it is being thought of. And it’s not just the boat. It’s not just the boat. There are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?”

Diggs Set To Stay In New England For The Time Being

Yet it seems as if the situation for Diggs may be safer than previously realized, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Monday that New England does not currently have plans to release the former 2 x All-Pro.

“They [the Patriots] want the players to make sound decisions.” Rapoport said on The Insiders on Monday, “Him showing up [to OTAs], him getting in line, him expressing of course what he needed to express to the team right to their faces was all a very good thing. My understanding is that the team does not plan to cut Stefon Diggs. He is a very good player, they intend to pay him a lot of money…this is a player they want to keep, want to be making plays for them. That’s why they signed him in free agency.”

Now, this does not mean that the team plans to keep Diggs indefinitely, and that releasing him is entirely off the table. If more surfaces with regards to the video, or things develop further with regards to his conduct off the field, then their hand may be forced.

But as it stands now, according to Rapoport, the team is set to move forward into mandatory minicamp and then training camp on the presumption that Diggs will be leading their otherwise young receiving corps.

What Does The Receiving Group Look Like Outside Of Diggs?

Although some balked at the $21 million/annum multi-year deal that the former Bills star got from the Patriots, the organization did not have much of a choice.

With it seeming almost certain that New England was going to go the offensive tackle route at #4 in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this year, there was little opportunity to take a new sure-thing, WR1 early on in the draft. Thus, the team had to look to free agency to ensure that the team had at least one proven, high-level wideout for quarterback, Drake Maye, to throw to.

DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have equipped themselves excellently given that they were both drafted in the sixth round of the draft back in 2023, but neither is a true #1. Equally, neither is last year’s second round pick, Ja’Lynn Polk, who had just 12 receptions in his rookie season this past year.

Rookie third round pick, Kyle Williams, could bring some flair and magic to the table, but it is far too early to tell.

So even with some nice complementary pieces around, it feels like the Patriots will do everything in their power to not cut Stefon Diggs.