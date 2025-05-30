Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Listed As Team’s ‘X Factor’ Amidst Video Controversy

The New England Patriots‘ new free agent acquisition has gotten into some hot water over the past few days due to the surfacing of a certain video depicting Stefon Diggs in a not-so positive light.

And whilst this perhaps casts a temporary shadow over his arrival to the team, there is reason to still be bullish on the former All-Pro, despite wider concerns at the position.

Pro Football Focus believes that whilst the offensive supporting cast is the Patriots’ biggest weakness heading into the season, Diggs can be an X Factor for the team in 2025.

Diggs The Presumed WR1 For The Patriots In 2025

“It’s hard to find a worse environment for a quarterback than what No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye walked into last season.” PFF writes, “New England’s offensive line garnered a 48.5 PFF grade — more than nine points lower than any other team — and the team’s 66.8 PFF receiving grade ranked third worst in the league. The Patriots are hoping the following two players help fix that issue and allow Maye to build on an encouraging rookie season, given the circumstances.”

“Maye has a new top receiver for 2025. Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with New England, and while he is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL, he has still been one of the 10 most valuable receivers in the NFL over the past five years, according to PFF WAR. But if he can’t bounce back from his injury, the Patriots’ receiving corps will still be one of the worst in the NFL.”

Not only is Diggs the potential X Factor for the Patriots, but as PFF notes, without him the receiving corps could once again be in disarray, although the team does still have a number of auxiliary options at the position, even if they do end up going on without their leader.

How Much Impact Will Diggs Have On The Patriots’ Offense?

A lot, but it is not fully clear. As New England has a substantial amount of young, talented receivers on their roster – despite none of them having broken out yet – the potential for one of them to burst onto the scene is far higher than for a team posting up predominantly older, established veterans.

Between DeMario Douglas, Keyshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, Kyle Williams and even the young Javon Baker, it is not out of the realm of possibility that one takes the reigns of the organization and runs with it.

Having said that, in the case that none of them are able to carry the load of a #1, or high end #2 receiver on their own, Diggs will sorely be needed as the capable, experienced, veteran presence in the room, particularly for Polk, Williams and Baker, who have a combined two years experience and 13 catches in the NFL.

Diggs’ injury evidently is not too much of a concern to New England, otherwise you’d imagine they would have been less willing to pay the 31-year old $21 million/year for the next three seasons, but with older players it is hard to be sure of anything.

If he gets back to his old form, the Patriots’ offense could look very dangerous in 2025.