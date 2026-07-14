Stefon Diggs Hit With Public Bombshell Amid Legal Drama

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is currently in an ongoing civil defamation and sexual assault lawsuit with influencer Christopher Griffith. Now, we are getting new updates on this, as the story itself continues to take several turns. TMZ reported this.

Early on Tuesday, rapper Cardi B. defended Diggs on social media, and claimed that Griffin has changed his story multiple times. She alleged that the initial story did not include any claims of Stefon exposing himself in front of him, but that the claim was found in the lawsuit itself. Cardi felt as though Griffith was obsessed with Diggs.

Griffith caught wind of the social media rant, and took time to respond and speak for himself in the comments section. He posted a lengthy response, with his message being extremely clear.

“I have too much respect for Bardi (and women in general) for me to saying anything disparaging back to her, but mama please take off the blinders. My time around that collective predates you.”

Diggs and Griffith Have Extensive Legal Timeline

This case between Diggs and Griffith started back in 2023. Griffith was flown out by Diggs’ camp in May. The two attended a charity basketball game and returned to the wide receiver’s home in Maryland. It’s alleged that Griffith was drugged and assaulted. The wide receiver claims that nothing happened and he asked Griffith to leave. Complex’s Bernadette Giacomazzo reported this.

Later that month, Griffith was ambushed near the elevator of his apartment complex in Los Angeles. Griffith alleged that Stefon sent his brother Darrez Diggs to silence him in order to prevent his sexuality from being revealed.

In October 2024, Griffith formally filed a police report regarding the 2023 assault. Griffith then posted the police report and sexual battery claims on his social media last August. In October, the wide receivers countersued Griffith for defamation, alleging that Griffith did so for attention and to damage the receiver’s reputation.

Griffith quickly followed with a countersuit in November 2025. A countersuit took place in the US District Court in Maryland. Earlier this month, Griffith’s lawsuit against Darraz Diggs was confidentially settled. Most recently, Griffith’s legal team submitted ample pages of text messages and communications in response to excess demands for discovery. TMZ reported this earlier this month.

Where Do Things With Diggs Stand Now?

As it stands right now, Diggs’s team wants specific communications, travel records, and social media posts. Griffith’s team is holding firm, as they believe that Diggs has iMessages and Instagram messages from their conversation history.

This is a situation that has taken many twists and turns over the past couple of weeks. On the football front, Diggs was released by the Patriots at the beginning of March. He has yet to find a new team. He was also involved in a legal incident with his former personal chef earlier this year, as the receiver has fought several legal battles over the course of this past year.

This case has seen many different developments, especially over the course of the last year.