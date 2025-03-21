Patriots Left With Optimism Despite Unfortunate End To All-Pro Receiver Visit

The New England Patriots have been hoping to finally solve their long-standing receiver problems this offseason. And whilst most predict that the team will address left tackle in next months NFL draft, the need for a #1 (and perhaps also #2) remains atop the team’s wish list.

After an offseason of disappointment, at least on the offensive front, one of the last opportunities to add a wideout with top-end talent remained with 2 x All-Pro Stefon Diggs, who visited the Patriots on Wednesday.

However, come Thursday, there was no deal in place between the two parties, per Jordan Schultz.

Yet, Schultz notes that there is still an opportunity for a contract to be signed between the pair in the near future.

The #Patriots‘ visit with WR Stefon Diggs has ended, and while there is no deal in place as of now, both sides intend to remain in contact. As it was described to me, this was more of a “get to know you” and “where you’re at medically” type of meeting. pic.twitter.com/nnmOB7udCo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2025

Stefon Diggs Still In The Picture For New England

One of the few players left on the market who could make a sizeable impact on the Pats’ receiving corps, Diggs’ situation is complicated by an ACL tear suffered in October of last year.

Prior to his injury, the former division rival with the Buffalo Bills was thriving in his role as WR2 behind Nico Collins. Diggs was on track for a 1,000+ yard season, generating 496 yards in his first 8 games before his season-ended.

Diggs is also turning 32 by the end of the year, and the combination of an aged veteran who happens to be coming off a very serious knee injury is not one that generally has teams fired up.

But with a uniquely gifted athlete like the former Maryland product, and a full 10 months between the injury and the start of the new season in September, it is not implausible that Diggs will be ready and healthy by opening weekend, particularly given some encouraging video updates.

Is Diggs The Only Option Left For New England?

Despite there being a few potential attractive receiver names floating around this offseason, the Patriots have been unable to secure any of them as of yet, whether it be on the open market or via trade.

The Pittsburgh Steelers outbid New England to sign DK Metcalf to a four year, $132 million deal, all the while giving up a second round pick for his services; whilst Davante Adams was signed to a two year, $44 million deal by the Los Angeles Rams.

Even Cooper Kupp did not manage to find his way to the North East, instead deciding to stay on the West Coast and sign a three year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

At this point it’s either Diggs, Amari Cooper – who was underwhelming during his most recent stint in Buffalo – or Keenan Allen, who actually had a surprisingly productive season given the Chicago Bears‘ continual offensive struggles.

So the options are not exactly bare, but they do seem to be shrinking more and more with each passing day.