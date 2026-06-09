Judge Orders Stefon Diggs to Explain Relationship to Witness in Civil Case

Stefon Diggs is facing a new development in an ongoing civil case.

According to TMZ Sports, a judge has ordered the former Patriots wide receiver to provide more detailed answers about his relationship with Christopher Blake Griffith, the man who has accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting him in 2023, allegations Diggs has repeatedly denied.

The ruling comes months after Diggs secured a significant courtroom victory when a jury found him not liable in claims brought by Mulan Hernandez. While that verdict marked a separate legal win for Diggs, the latest report centers on Griffith’s ongoing case and the discovery questions now before the court.

Judge Rejects Diggs’ Argument

According to TMZ Sports, Diggs argued that questions regarding Griffith were not relevant to the case.

TMZ reported that Griffith previously asked Diggs to describe their relationship before the alleged incident. According to the outlet, Diggs characterized Griffith as an “acquaintance,” but the judge ruled that response was insufficient and ordered him to provide a “truthful, complete, and non-evasive response” regarding how the two knew each other before the incident.

It was also reported that the judge directed Diggs to provide additional information regarding his interactions with Griffith in May 2023 and identify who was present at his Rockville, Maryland residence.

Hernandez’s legal team has alleged Griffith was present during a June 2024 incident connected to the lawsuit. The judge’s ruling does not determine liability or wrongdoing by Diggs. Instead, it allows attorneys to gather additional information through the discovery process.

According to TMZ, the court gave Diggs 14 days to provide the requested information.

Latest Twist in Ongoing Legal Matter

The order marks the latest development in a case that has generated headlines for more than a year.

Earlier this year, Diggs prevailed in court when a jury rejected claims brought against him. The ruling represented a major legal win for the veteran receiver, who remains one of the NFL’s most recognizable players following his season with the Patriots.

Diggs is currently a free agent after spending the 2025-2026 season in New England. While his future remains unsettled, he remains one of the biggest names available on the open market as teams continue evaluating veteran options ahead of training camp.

The latest court order does not alter Diggs’ previous legal win in the Hernandez matter. Rather, it focuses on additional discovery requests related to individuals connected to the case.

For now, attention shifts back to the courtroom as Diggs prepares to respond to the judge’s order and provide the information requested by the court.

Whether the additional discovery results in further legal developments remains unclear, but the ruling ensures the case remains active despite the earlier jury decision.