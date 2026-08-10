Patriots Suddenly Cut Promising Former Draft Pick

The New England Patriots released offensive lineman Caedan Wallace on Monday morning. This was reported by multiple media outlets.

The Patriots took Wallace with the 60th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He spent four seasons at Penn State. He officially began his career with the Patriots in 2024 and appeared in six games. He suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the rest of the year.

Wallace then moved to left guard for the 2025 season. During that time, he appeared in four games as well. He was more of a depth piece for the offensive line and struggled to work his way into the rotation. That said, he also contributed on special teams.

Now, he will look to start his career fresh.

Former Patriots Lineman Had Solid College Career

Wallace redshirted his freshman year in 2019, before he broke into the starting lineup in 2020. He started in seven games during the pandemic-shortened season. 2021 was a preview of what was to come in 2021. He became the full-time right tackle and was able to start all 13 games for Penn State.

By 2022, he appeared to be in a position to really make an impact. He did so for the first seven games before he suffered a leg injury against Minnesota.

With that being said, he was still able to make an impact towards the tail end of 2022. He was able to come off the bench for the Rose Bowl against Utah and took 20 snaps. This set the stage for a strong 2023 campaign as he started all 13 games and allowed only one sack on the year.

A Difficult 2024 Patriots Draft Class

This is just another misstep for a very difficult 2024 Patriots draft class. Out of the entire class, only quarterback Drake Maye and corner Marcellus Dial remain from the group.

This is certainly a low success rate. Landing a franchise quarterback, however, certainly elevates the class. That being said, this group certainly leaves a lot to be desired.

Patriots Future Classes Look Promising

The Patriots draft prospects certainly look promising in 2025. Will Campbell looks to be a cornerstone piece for the offensive line. Running back TreVeyon Henderson had a strong year, recording 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Some pieces for the future could stand to make an impact in recent classes. It is also worth noting that 2025 was the first Patriots class under Mike Vrabel. Vrabel’s influence could certainly have something to do with it.

In any event, the Patriots will look to continue building out their offensive line. It’s no secret that the position in particular has been inconsistent. The organization has tried to fix the line as best they could. However, they haven’t been able to rectify this problem.

In any event, Wallace will get a chance to start over in his career. The talent is definitely there. Staying healthy has been his biggest problem. It will be interesting to see where he ends up and how he does. There’s no denying he had success at Penn State, and can be a talented offensive lineman when healthy. Unfortunately, the Patriots were never able to fully see that version of him.