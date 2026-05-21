Patriots Get Brutally Trolled By 2 NFC Teams

A couple of NFC teams let the New England Patriots have it on social media, and both teams could back it up, which hasn’t been easy for any opponent of the Patriots since 2001.

The Patriots dynasty between 2001 and 2019 produced six Super Bowl wins and nine appearances overall. New England returned to form last season with a Super Bowl appearance, but the Seattle Seahawks beat the Patriots in the Big Game.

Seattle and the New York Giants, which beat the Patriots twice in past Super Bowls, trolled the Patriots amid major offseason social media posts. New England and Seahawks will kick off the NFL season on Sept. 9, and the Seahawks social media team promoted tickets for the game with a barb toward New England.

The Seahawks social media team placed a graphic of a perfume bottle with the title “Whiff LX 60” for the Patriots’ 29-13 Super Bowl loss. That bottle featured the Patriots logo, and the Seahawks social media team wrote “Maison de Lumen. The rematch edition.” on X.com.

New York wasn’t much kinder to the Patriots amid an offseason workouts promotion on social media. The Giants poked fun at the Patriots over the legendary David Tyree helmet catch in the 2007 Super Bowl that thwarted an unbeaten season.

“Now make him catch it on his helmet,” the Giants wrote on X.com with a Truman Show meme.

How David Tyree Spoiled Patriots’ Perfect Season

The Patriots looked to finish 19-0 as the first unbeaten team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins in the 2007 Super Bowl.

Tyree had other ideas as he snatched the ball on a pass from former quarterback Eli Manning on a third down late in the game. To secure the ball, Tyree grabbed the ball against his helmet on the 32-yard completion, which set up the game-winning score in a 17-14 upset.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn’t answer in time as a last-second pass to former wide receiver Randy Moss fell short. Brady described it as one of the most disappointing moments of his career, and the 2007 team went down as one of greatest NFL teams ever to not win a Super Bowl.

Tyree notably wasn’t one of the Giants’ best receivers that season, and he had a relatively modest career. He only had 54 receptions for 650 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

Giants trolling the Patriots over that game is nothing new. Manning once did it to Brady in 2021. Manning notably led the Giants past Brady and the Patriots twice during Super Bowls in the 2007 and 2011 seasons.

“I enjoyed all of our games, Tom,” Manning said during a “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

Seahawks Loss Serving as Motivator

Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss said his team is motivated to build on last year despite the sour ending in the Super Bowl.

“For me, personally, and I know a lot of the guys here … it’s nothing but a confidence builder going to the game we went to last year,” Elliss said via Karen Guregian of MassLive. “We knew we could get there. But obviously, the rest of the country was like, ‘They aren’t going to do it.’ So for us, it’s almost like it’s us against the world type of thing. We all we got, we’re all we need. So this year, especially, it’s been really good after last year.”