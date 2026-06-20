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Rookie 265-Pound TE Speaks out on Potential Role in Patriots Offense

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Mike Vrabel Tanner Arkin
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Head coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots could have a perfect fit for their offense in undrafted tight end Tanner Arkin.

Undrafted free agents face an uphill fight to a roster spot as rookies. But in the case of unselected tight end Tanner Arkin, he could fit perfectly in the New England Patriots offense.

That’s what SI on Patriots’ Ethan Hurwitz wrote Saturday. Hurwitz formed that argument a day after Arkin addressed how he could fit into Josh McDaniels’ system.

“We use a lot of different personnel,” Arkin said to the media after the Newton North High School’s Juneteenth football clinic. “We use a fullback, multiple tight end sets, and just the history of Coach McDaniels and what how he’s used the tight end in the past, I think it’s a great fit.

“I love playing for him and for the team and it’s been great so far.”

The Patriots signed Arkin as an undrafted free agent this spring. Arkin is one of five tight ends on the New England roster this offseason.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Rookie 265-Pound TE Speaks out on Potential Role in Patriots Offense

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