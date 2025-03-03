Patriots Target Tee Higgins Gives 1-Word Reply to Franchise Tag as Showdown Begins

Tee Higgins is regarded by many as the #1 free agent of the 2025 cycle, although the consensus opinion has remained that the Cincinnati Bengals will apply the franchise tag to him prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

And the Bengals have done exactly that, following suit from the Kansas City Chiefs, who tagged guard, Trey Smith on Thursday.

Even if Cincinnati still expect him to leave this spring, the team will anticipate getting renumeration in the form of, at minimum, a 1st round pick in the 2025 draft, if they are to trade him on the franchise tag. If he had hit the open market, the team would have received a maximum of a late third round compensatory pick the following year’s draft, in 2026.

Not one to stay silent, having already posted a puzzling message on X just last week, Higgins had a slightly strange, if straightforward way of breaking the news to the world.

tag. — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) March 3, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What Does Higgins Mean By “tag.”?

There is not a ton of material to breakdown here – but it is pretty safe to say the tone (small case and a curt period) pretty clearly doesn’t showcase avid enthusiasm for the team’s decision.

Higgins was expected by many to command a salary of upwards of $30 million/year this offseason on the free agent market, with the New England Patriots expected to be major players to land the receiver going into his 6th year.

With the franchise tag applied, Higgins will be guaranteed $26 million in 2025, somewhat short of what he could and may still get if he is to be moved this offseason.

How Does This Affect The Patriots’ Chances At Landing Higgins?

Tee Higgins has been one of the Patriots top targets this free agency, if he becomes available. With nearly $130 million in cap space, and holes at receiver and tackle addressing the receiver need in free agency makes a lot of sense – particularly given the team could well be poised to select the draft’s top tackle, Will Campbell, with the third overall pick this April.

The problem for the Patriots is that after this new development, they don’t really have a 1st round pick to trade, lest they do a pick swap or include their high second rounder (38th overall) as part of a package deal for the 4,500 yard wideout.

But that could be more than New England’s brass is willing to pay as the team attempts a clean, strategic rebuild through the draft around new franchise quarterback, Drake Maye; with former Patriot and ex Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, leading the charge.

There is also the very possible cause of action that the Bengals do not actually want to trade Higgins for picks, and intend on keeping him with the organization long-term. Cincinnati are already concurrently trying to negotiate out what will likely be a record-setting contract for All-Pro WR1, Ja’Marr Chase.

Between Chase, Joe Burrow – who signed a 5 year, $275 million deal in 2023 – and Higgins, the team will have a considerable amount dedicated to an offense that hummed in 2024, but was ultimately let down by one of the league’s worst defenses, ranking 25th out of 32 teams in both scoring and total defense.

The feasibility issues with Higgins’ deal could open the market up for the Patriots to slide in and trade for the best receiver – or indeed player – on this year’s free agency big board, but right now it’s all to play for.