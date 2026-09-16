Patriots RB Has Telling Message About Steelers Defense

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson talked about the aggressive defense the Pittsburgh Steelers employ. The running back will look to play a key role in the offense as the Patriots take on the Steelers in the second week of the season.

Stevenson, like the rest of the Patriots offense, struggled against the Seattle Seahawks defense last Wednesday. He reported 18 carries for 51 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. He had a 12-yard run. Stevenson was more effective in the passing game, as he recorded five receptions for 44 yards with a long of 17 yards.

Nevertheless, he knows that the Steelers’ aggressive defense will be a factor, as transcribed by Sleeper’s Carlos Lopez.

“Just a great team all around. They’re going after that ball first and foremost. They [are] 100% on each play… They’re trying to get the ball carrier.”

Patriots Back Has Had Struggles With Steelers

The last time Stevenson and the Patriots faced the Steelers, it was a difficult day for all involved. He had four carries for 18 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. The playmaker also had three receptions for 38 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per catch. In a unique twist, he was more effective through the air.

However, two specific moments stood out during the game. He had two fumbles in the contest, including one on New England’s opening drive. His second fumble occurred near the goal line, leading him to be benched during the second half. The second fumble in particular was a costly one, as the Patriots lost the game by a 21-14 margin.

Patriots Opponent Had Strong Opening Game

The Steelers defense had a strong debut against the Atlanta Falcons. This was the first game for the unit under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. They were able to play at a high level, much like the defenses from previous Steeler teams.

The defense forced two interceptions in the game, including a pick-six from star T.J. Watt. He intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. In addition to the interceptions, they were also able to get pressure on the quarterback rather efficiently. They recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss. Again, Watt was able to make plays, and Alex Highsmith assisted. Both defenders had two sacks each.

All of the veterans were able to get things done; the rookies showed out in full force as well. Linebacker Peyton Wilson had 13 combined tackles on the day. This also included two tackles for loss. By and large, everyone on the Steelers defensive unit contributed in a major way. The aggressive style that the Steelers have historically employed on defense was very much evident on Sunday.

The Patriots will have their work cut out for them in this one. Stevenson and the running game need to be a focal point of the offense. They may even share a bigger part of the spotlight with the wide receiver room suffering injuries. The Patriots need to get something going offensively, and Stevenson could be the catalyst to do that. The running back can be an impact playmaker in the passing and run game, and the Patriots will need every bit of it if they want to win on Sunday.