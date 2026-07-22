Patriots Make Roster Moves with Backup RB & Injured Tight End Before Training Camp

The New England Patriots are getting ready for the start of training camp, and there’s an air of excitement surrounding the team. Following up on their breakout 2025 campaign is going to be easier said than done, but there’s reason to believe that the Pats can prove their run to Super Bowl LX wasn’t a fluke.

That starts with putting in the necessary work over the summer, with training camp being the first major milestone when it comes to preparing for the new campaign. While New England would love to have all 90 players on its roster take the field for training camp, that simply isn’t going to happen. Sure enough, after putting Harold Landry on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Pats made another pair of moves involving Terrell Jennings and CJ Dippre.

Patriots Make Terrell Jennings, CJ Dippre Roster Moves

One of the reasons New England was so successful last season was because of its ability to stay healthy. While the team was pretty banged up by the time the Super Bowl rolled around, it was generally able to keep its best players on the field for the majority of the year, and it will be hoping to be able to accomplish that again in 2026.

The Pats are going to take things easy with some of their injured players ahead of the new season, though, and that includes Jennings and Dippre. Jennings became New England’s No. 3 running back last season after Antonio Gibson suffered a torn ACL in Week 5, but he didn’t get much work on the field, as he rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in seven games. Dippre, meanwhile, appeared in just two games as a rookie, working as a backup tight end.

Typically, players who are still recovering from injuries over the offseason will open training camp on either the PUP list or the non-football injury list. That is what is happening for both Jennings and Dippre, as the third-year running back was placed on the non-football injury list, while the undrafted tight end landed on the PUP list alongside Landry.

“Harold Landry and CJ Dippre are starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Terrell Jennings will start on the non-football injury list. They can be activated off those lists at any time this summer,” Mark Daniels of MassLive shared in a post on X.

Patriots Hoping to Get Terrell Jennings, CJ Dippre On the Field Soon

The good news is that both of these guys can be activated off their respective lists whenever they are ready to return to the field, but obviously, time missed during training camp is important, especially since both of them are battling for roster spots. Right now, the details of their injuries aren’t known, but at this point in the offseason, it isn’t all that important.

Both guys will be hoping to get on the field as soon as possible, as that could be the difference between making the roster and getting cut. Jennings appears set to compete with Lan Larison for the No. 3 running back gig, while CJ Dippre is battling Tanner Arkin for the No. 3 tight end job. For now, these guys will get eased into the action, but don’t be surprised to see them on the field sooner rather than later.