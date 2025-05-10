New Patriots Defensive Coordinator Missing Minicamp With Health Scare

One of the reasons many are feeling positive about the Patriots these days is the overhauling of the franchise from the top down, and that includes the hiring of Mike Vrabel and a new stable of assistant coaches. There is significantly more experience in the Patriots’ facility this year after last year’s first-year coach, Jerod Mayo, and his staff were replaced.

One of Vrabel’s top hires was on the defensive side, where Terrell Williams, who has 27 years of coaching experience, is slated to take over as the defensive coordinator after spending last season as the Lions’ defensive line coach. Williams had been in that role with the Titans for six years when Vrabel was there.

But on Friday, it was revealed that Williams was not with the team for rookie minicamp. It turns out that doctors wanted Williams to stay home as he was working through a, “medical condition.”

Patriots Handing Zak Kuhr the Reins

At his press conference on Friday, Vrabel addressed Williams’ absence, but said he was not going to guess when Williams might be back.

“I’m not going to touch on anything other than as we go forward, Phil [Perry],” he said. “There won’t be many timelines from me as it relates to time away from players or anybody else. So, you guys will want to know; I won’t be able to provide any timeline for any issues that players miss time or people that are away from here. I think Terrell will be able to talk through a lot of that stuff. I think it’s probably best that, like everything else, we let them speak for themselves.”

Vrabel also addressed why inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr was selected to replace Williams.

“It just felt like Zak has great knowledge of what we’ve done here in the past with me, this system and with Terrell,” Vrabel said. “All of our coaches over there – Book [Scott Booker] and J-Ham [Justin Hamilton] have been coordinating the secondary. Again, phase two of this offseason is about individual development. It’s about skill development, working through individual drills and the things that we’re going to do to develop them.”

Terrell Williams Intending to Come Back

Later in the day, the Patriots did make Williams available via a Zoom call. Williams quelled concerns about his long-term status, saying, “I want to make it clear that I’m away from the building but I’m not away from the team.”

He said the health scare has been a personal wake-up call for him.

“Football is a job that obviously there is some stress involved. Just eating right. Working out. If you’re supposed to take any medication, take it,” he said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Like I told the players, we all think we’re invincible. I think a lot of times, when there are things you can prevent, and you don’t prevent them, that’s just not being smart. That’s what I’ve done the last couple of years, even longer.

“I’ve ignored doctors. I’ve ignored everyone and just kind of lived my life. While it was fun, I realize you have to take care of yourself. That’s what I’m doing. Where I am now, my mind is clear. I’m moving around. I’m happy. Everything is good. I’m just looking forward to getting back to Foxborough and seeing everybody in person.”