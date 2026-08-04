Tom Brady Begins His ’40s Farewell Tour’ With Luxury Yacht Vacation

Tom Brady is soaking in every moment before entering a new decade.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday, Aug. 3, by sharing a series of photos and videos from a luxury yacht vacation with his family, calling it the start of what he jokingly described as his “’40s farewell tour.”

Rather than marking the occasion with a lavish party, Brady gave fans a glimpse at a laid-back celebration surrounded by the people who matter most.

“The 40’s farewell tour starts today 😂,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “It’s not the destination…it’s not the journey…it’s the company ❤️❤️❤️.”

The post featured Brady paddleboarding alongside the yacht before sharing several family moments on deck. While he didn’t identify everyone pictured, the carousel made one thing clear: the former New England Patriots quarterback is embracing a quieter chapter of life centered around family.

Tom Brady Shares Birthday Celebration With His Kids

Brady continued documenting the celebration throughout the day on his Instagram Stories.

One post showed him opening birthday gifts while surrounded by his children and loved ones aboard the yacht.

“Birthday presents from the best kids in the world ❤️,” Brady wrote.

He followed that with a playful joke, adding, “(That’s called R.O.I.) 😂😂.”

Another Story offered a look at one of the yacht’s standout features: a swimming pool outfitted with a volleyball net.

“And Vivi Lake ❤️❤️❤️ running the court as volleyball commissioner!!!” Brady wrote over a photo of his kids playing. “Watch out @USAVolleyball she’s coming!”

Brady also revealed that playing water volleyball with his kids has become his “favorite birthday activity.”

The posts come just days after Brady shared photos from what he called the “trip of a lifetime” to Alaska with his children, where the family spent time fishing, exploring lakes and enjoying the outdoors together.

Rob Gronkowski Had the Perfect Birthday Message for Brady

Brady’s birthday post quickly filled with congratulatory messages from friends, former teammates and fans.

Among the first to weigh in was longtime Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who delivered a message only he could.

“Happy Birthday Tommy Salami!” Gronkowski commented.

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola also joined in, writing, “Happy Birthday 12.”

Brady shares three children: son Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Although he officially retired from the NFL after the 2022 season, Brady has remained as visible as ever through his role as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst, his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders and regular updates from life away from football.

If Monday’s posts were any indication, Brady plans to spend the final year of his 40s doing exactly what his caption promised: enjoying the company of the people closest to him.