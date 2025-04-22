Tom Brady Caught on Video ‘Living His Best Life’ at Coachella With Teen Son

The annual Coachella Music Festival has become in recent years less about the music, and more a place for celebrities to show up and be seen. At the two-weekend extravaganza in Indio, California, which wrapped up its 2025 edition on Sunday, a long list of A-listers showed up to strut their stuff and be admired by fans while decked out in expensive haute couture.

Dune star Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, model and reality TV personality Kenall Jenner were there, as was Furiosa star Anna Taylor-Joy, rapper Cardi B, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and actor-rapper Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker to name just a few of the stars spotted and photographed at Coachella.

But there was one celebrity who appeared to be just trying to blend in like any music fan. Though at age 47 this high-profile attendee was almost twice the age of the average Coachella-goer. And yet, he seemed to be enjoying himself even more than his 17-year-old son who was there at the festival with him.

The GOAT Was Just Another Fan at Music Festival

That celebrity was none other than the greatest quarterback of all time, seven-time Super Bowl winner New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, who was caught on video in the Coachella crowd accompanied by his son Jack — Brady’s first child, whose mother is the 53-year-old actress and model Bridget Moynihan — most recently a star of the long-running CBS police series Blue Bloods.

Brady was caught on video bobbing to the pulsating sounds of hip hop star Travis Scott. In fact, Brady in true “dad” fashion appeared far more uninhibited about vibing to the beat than did his son, who mostly stands off to one side, arms folded, looking slightly embarrassed.

As People Magazine celebrity journalist Ingrid Vasquez reported, “Tom Brady isn’t afraid to bust out a few dance moves.”

“The retired NFL star, 47, was spotted with his 17-year-old son, John ‘Jack’ Edward Thomas, watching Travis Scott perform at Coachella over the weekend. A video shared on TikTok, which has also made its way to X, shows the former athlete wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, accompanied by a baseball hat, as he bounces to the beat of the music, while Jack stands beside him,” Vasquez wrote.

The video can be seen on X (formerly Twitter) at this link.

Brady Unconcerned About Looking Cool

Unlike other celebrities at Coachella, Brady is making no effort to be “cool” or even to show off a high-priced wardrobe. In the video, Brady is seen clad in a plain, gray hoodie sweatshirt, with the hood pulled partially over a baseball cap.

The quarterback who retired after the 2022 season with an all-time NFL record 849 touchdown passes and 89,214 yards in the air — also an NFL record — appears to be wearing ordinary blue jeans as he stands moving his body to the music amidst a crowd of fellow spectators who do not appear to know who they are standing next to.

Fans who commented on the video, quoted by Parade Magazine, gave their approval to Brady’s obvious enjoyment of the Coachella scene.

“You know what? Hell yeah! He’s one of the few animated people there,” said one, giving credence to the observation that Brady, unlike many Coachella attendees, did not care about what those around him thought of him.

“Tom is living his best life!” declared another commenter.