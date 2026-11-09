Tom Brady Facing Serious Backlash for What He Said About Patriots QB Drake Maye

Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough this weekend started on a high note.

The former Patriots quarterback was on hand for Rob Gronkowski’s induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. However, Sunday didn’t go nearly as smoothly.

Brady was in the booth alongside Fox broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt for his first game back at Gillette Stadium as an analyst. He watched the Green Bay Packers roll over the Patriots 45-27. Quarterback Drake Maye threw three first-half interceptions in the loss, and Brady made sure everyone knew it after the game.

“There was some deli meat given out by Drake Maye today,” Brady said after the broadcast.

While most fans laughed off Brady’s remarks as nothing more than gamesmanship, Patriots fans went in a different direction.

Patriots Fans Fuming Over Brady’s Dig at Maye

Most believe Brady was just having some fun on the broadcast.

But that didn’t sit well with some of the same fans who cheered for him for two decades in New England.

“I can’t prove it but Brady doesn’t like Drake Maye. He was very jealous of his success in year 2 last year,” one fan stated.

“Pathetic all around. From Brady making stupid meme jokes as a Fox broadcaster to that garbage the Pats put on the field yesterday. Lets also remember that they’re the most injured team in the fucking league right now,” another fan scoffed.

“Tear down his statue,” a third exclaimed.

“Aye Drake still got a wife to go home to so I understand the resentment Tom,” one user noted.

“He could have said it differently but of course post Patriots Tom Brady will always be s—. He a lame for that,” another user replied.

“Fuck @TomBrady stop cheering for this traitor,” another user proclaimed.

“He wouldn’t say this about any other QB. Seems insecure,” added another fan.

“Brady has publicly embraced Caleb, JD5, and Lamar especially. But he always the first one at the Drake Maye hatewatch,” one fan posted.

Tom Brady Digging Bigger Hole With Pats Fans

Brady’s “deli meat” line wasn’t original.

Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake used it a week earlier to describe Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s passes in a Rams win — and Lake later texted Herbert an apology.

Several fans pointed out how Brady took the line and repurposed it like a bad dad joke getting told over and over again.

Brady wasn’t wrong about Maye’s performance though.

The third-year QB’s first pass of the game was picked off. Xavier McKinney had two of the three interceptions, and Williams had the other. Maye finished 21 of 38 for 299 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, a stat line that looks better than how he actually played.

Meanwhile, Packers QB Jordan Love threw for 372 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.

It was a step back for Maye, who threw four touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first four games before throwing 11 TDs and just one pick in his next four.