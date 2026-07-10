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Tom Brady Sparks Patriots Fan Fury Following Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald’s ‘Conflict of Interest’ Remark

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Former quarterback Tom Brady looks on before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
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Former quarterback Tom Brady looks on before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Tom Brady has come under fire after Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald admitted during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show that he received advice before Super Bowl LX from someone with a “conflict of interest.”

“John Harbaugh and I talked,” Macdonald said. “He was great. Probably can’t mention one guy that really helped us out that had some conflict of interest.”

The first guess was of course Bill Belichick, but Macdonald made it clear that it was not the former Patriots head coach.

“I’m not that cool,” he said. “I’ve had a beer with coach Belichick and that was pretty cool.”

While Patrick did not directly guess Brady, many connected the dots, thinking that the source was Brady, even though the Patriots legend admitted he didn’t have a “dog in the fight.” And it would make sense that he has in depth knowledge that could have helped Seattle, having worked with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for much of his time in New England.

Dave Portnoy Calls Out Tom Brady

A statue of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium before the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

GettyA statue of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium before the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was one of the many fans who expressed their disappointment in the quarterback amid all the speculation that Brady was behind the information.

“If this doesnt piss you off as a Patriots fan you are dead on this inside,” Portnoy posted on X. “Im not going to say who they are saying gave a ton of advice to the Seahawks before the Superbowl but the guy has a statue in front of our stadium.

“What a joke”

And many fans agreed with him.

“As a Pats fan I don’t want to believe Tom Brady would do this, but I have to believe he did. Kubiak was coming to coach his Raiders (odd sentence) and he definitely gave some advice. YUCK!,” one person commented.

“I’ve officially lived long enough to see my childhood hero become the villain,” another person wrote.

Tom Brady Recently Commented On the Patriots’ Infamous Super Bowl LI Comeback

Confetti falls after the Patriots defeat the Falcons 34-28 in ovetime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

GettyConfetti falls after the Patriots defeat the Falcons 34-28 in ovetime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Following Argentina’s stunning win in the World Cup during their round of 16 match against Egypt, Brady was among many in the sports world who immediately reacted.

And with that, he compared it to one of his most famous Super Bowl wins, even going so far as to say it might have been better.

Argentina trailed Egypt by two goals late in the second half, before center back Christian Romero scored in the 79th minute to bring them back into the match. Then, four minutes later, Lionel Messi scored to tie it all up. Finally, two minutes into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez scored the game-winning goal.

Sophie Weller Sophie Weller is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She also works for Patriots Wire, and previously spent time with A to Z Sports and MassLive. She is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and loves all things football! More about Sophie Weller

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Tom Brady Sparks Patriots Fan Fury Following Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald’s ‘Conflict of Interest’ Remark

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