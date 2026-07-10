Tom Brady Sparks Patriots Fan Fury Following Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald’s ‘Conflict of Interest’ Remark

Tom Brady has come under fire after Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald admitted during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show that he received advice before Super Bowl LX from someone with a “conflict of interest.”

“John Harbaugh and I talked,” Macdonald said. “He was great. Probably can’t mention one guy that really helped us out that had some conflict of interest.”

The first guess was of course Bill Belichick, but Macdonald made it clear that it was not the former Patriots head coach.

“I’m not that cool,” he said. “I’ve had a beer with coach Belichick and that was pretty cool.”

While Patrick did not directly guess Brady, many connected the dots, thinking that the source was Brady, even though the Patriots legend admitted he didn’t have a “dog in the fight.” And it would make sense that he has in depth knowledge that could have helped Seattle, having worked with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for much of his time in New England.

Dave Portnoy Calls Out Tom Brady

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was one of the many fans who expressed their disappointment in the quarterback amid all the speculation that Brady was behind the information.

“If this doesnt piss you off as a Patriots fan you are dead on this inside,” Portnoy posted on X. “Im not going to say who they are saying gave a ton of advice to the Seahawks before the Superbowl but the guy has a statue in front of our stadium.

“What a joke”

And many fans agreed with him.

“As a Pats fan I don’t want to believe Tom Brady would do this, but I have to believe he did. Kubiak was coming to coach his Raiders (odd sentence) and he definitely gave some advice. YUCK!,” one person commented.

“I’ve officially lived long enough to see my childhood hero become the villain,” another person wrote.

Tom Brady Recently Commented On the Patriots’ Infamous Super Bowl LI Comeback

Following Argentina’s stunning win in the World Cup during their round of 16 match against Egypt, Brady was among many in the sports world who immediately reacted.

And with that, he compared it to one of his most famous Super Bowl wins, even going so far as to say it might have been better.

Argentina trailed Egypt by two goals late in the second half, before center back Christian Romero scored in the 79th minute to bring them back into the match. Then, four minutes later, Lionel Messi scored to tie it all up. Finally, two minutes into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez scored the game-winning goal.