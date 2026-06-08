Tom Brady Launches ‘Good Nut’ Coconut Water As Post-Football Business Ventures Grow

Tom Brady spent 22 seasons relentlessly pursuing NFL greatness before walking away as the most successful player of all time. No one could have blamed him if he just kicked his feet up in retirement.

That’s simply not how he operates, though.

Brady has kept just as busy in retirement, most notably with his job as the No. 1 analyst for FOX, but he also continues to expand deeper into the business world. That includes his partnership with instant commerce company Gopuff.

Tom Brady Launches Good Nut, New Coconut Water Brand

Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t just committed to business. He remains passionate about staying healthy, which led him to the recent launch of Good Nut organic coconut water. Brady teamed with Gopuff to combine the two passions of nutrition and business for the new drink, which launches June 8.

“Hydration has always been super important for me,” Brady told Heavy.com. “It was important in my playing career, and it’s really been super important in my post-playing career. I just wanted to have a great opportunity to create something special that tastes great, that was super simple, great ingredients, super clean.”

The drink comes in three variations: original, chocolate and sparkling.

Brady’s foray into coconut water seems to come at the perfect time, too. The global market for coconut water is expected to reach $11 billion by 2030.

How Tom Brady Is Attacking Post-Football Life

Brady’s Gopuff partnership is more proof the future Hall of Famer has no plans to just sit around and relax in retirement. Brady believes he’s just getting started, which is why he’s taking the same approach that made him an all-time great in everything after football.

“I love learning, and I love working with people that are very smart, very disruptive, that think differently, that act differently, that are really courageous, that have no fear and that I can learn from,” Brady told Heavy. “My football career, that chapter and that book closed, (that) was a long chapter. There was a lot to be written in that chapter, but I’ve got a long life ahead, and a lot of the same things that allowed me to be successful in football, allow you to be successful in a lot of other things in life.”

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