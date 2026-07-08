Tom Brady, Kelce Brothers Praise This Trait of Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady is making the case that Rob Gronkowski’s greatness cannot be measured by catches, touchdowns or red-zone dominance alone.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has praised Gronkowski’s receiving ability plenty of times, but his latest comments pointed to the part of Gronkowski’s game that made the Patriots’ offense so difficult to solve.

“Gronk was really unique, you know, I think Gronk was the greatest blocking tight end in history,” Brady said during the New Heights podcast. “Gronk could handle defensive ends. He was at the point of attack in the run game. … We didn’t care. We would rather go to Gronk than the open-side tackle. So that’s a really underrated part of his game.”

Patriots fans voted Gronkowski into the team’s Hall of Fame, officially announced in April 2026.

Gronk totaled 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdown receptions in the regular season with New England. He also added 81 catches, 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason with the Patriots.

But Gronkowski’s blocking changed what New England could call, where it could run and how much the defense had to respect the Gronk’s position in the formation.

Brady Says Gronk Changed the Math for Patriots

Brady said Gronkowski embraced blocking, a rarity for a tight end who can also do damage in the passing game.

“He loved blocking, and I think because he didn’t want to go out and run a lot of routes,” Brady said. “He would just be like bodying people, and he would be totally cool with that.”

When Gronkowski lined up next to the tackle, the defense had to treat him like a legitimate run-game force.

If a defensive end tried to bully him, Gronkowski relished the opportunity to knock some heads. If the defense substituted heavier personnel, Gronkowski could still run away from linebackers or work against safeties.

Brady said he did not fully understand the difference until Gronkowski was not there.

“When we didn’t have Gronk, I — as a quarterback — for the first time in my career realized like ‘Oh [expletive], like we lose those matchups all of the time,’” Brady said. “Not only is that not neutral, it’s a loss, so now everything is to the open side, or you’re flashing the tight end back all of the time. And again, it just limits what you’re able to do.”

Kelces Back Up Brady’s Gronk Argument

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce understood Brady’s point from a different angle.

Jason Kelce said former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Connor Barwin had made a similar observation years earlier.

“Connor Barwin who I played with in Philly and in college, he said the same thing years ago about Gronk,” Jason Kelce said. “He was like ‘Dude, normally we’re going up against a tight end and we’re salivating.’ … And Gronk was the one guy where he was like, ‘This guy, manhandling d-ends.’”

Travis Kelce, one of the greatest receiving tight ends in NFL history, also framed Gronkowski as something close to an offensive coordinator’s cheat code.

“He was a jack of all trades, and he was a dream piece for any offensive coordinator,” Travis Kelce said. “There’s only so much you can do when you watch Gronk in terms of like incorporating it into your game because the guy had so much of a gift and a feel for the run game.”

Kelce has built a Hall of Fame-level case with the Kansas City Chiefs as a route runner, coverage manipulator and postseason weapon. For him to describe Gronkowski’s run-game feel as something difficult to copy says a lot.

Ultimately, Gronkowski’s prowess in the trenches helped the Patriots win matchups that elevated their offense to championship-caliber status.