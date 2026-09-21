Tom Brady Loses His Cool on Live TV During Cowboys-Commanders Game

Tom Brady has spent enough time on live television by now to know there are certain words that cannot make it onto an NFL broadcast.

For a split second Sunday, that went completely out the window.

The former New England Patriots quarterback delivered an unfiltered reaction during Fox’s broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders after quarterback Jayden Daniels went down with a frightening left elbow injury late in the first half.

And Brady’s microphone caught every bit of it.

Tom Brady Couldn’t Hide His Reaction on Live TV

Daniels was injured on the final play of the first half with Washington facing third-and-goal from the Dallas 1-yard line. After taking the snap under center, Daniels stumbled and attempted to brace his fall with his left arm.

The result was difficult to watch.

As Fox showed a replay of the play, Brady reacted in real time.

“Oh s—,” Brady said. “Excuse me.”

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It was a rare completely unfiltered moment from Brady in the booth, but also one that probably sounded familiar to anyone watching the replay at home.

Daniels remained on the field as Washington’s medical staff attended to him before he was eventually carted to the locker room. The Commanders ruled him out for the remainder of the game after halftime.

The injury was later confirmed to be a dislocation of Daniels’ left elbow. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said postgame that X-rays showed no fracture and that Daniels would undergo additional imaging Monday.

Unfortunately for Daniels, it is the same elbow he dislocated during the 2025 season.

Jayden Daniels’ Injury Casts Shadow Over Cowboys-Commanders Game

The timing made an already difficult scene even tougher for Washington.

Daniels was hurt with only seconds remaining before halftime. He had completed 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding 69 rushing yards on seven carries before leaving the game.

Veteran Marcus Mariota took over at quarterback in the second half as Dallas went on to secure the 37-20 victory, dropping Washington to 0-2.

The larger concern, however, quickly became Daniels’ health.

The quarterback dislocated the same left elbow against the Seattle Seahawks in November 2025 and missed several weeks before returning later that season. His latest injury now puts Washington back in an unsettlingly familiar position just two games into 2026.

Quinn did not provide a timetable for Daniels’ return Sunday night, saying the team needed the additional imaging before it could determine what comes next.

For Brady, meanwhile, there was no time for that kind of measured response.

He saw the replay, reacted like millions of football fans probably did, and only afterward remembered there was a live microphone sitting in front of him.