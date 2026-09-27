Who Is Tommy DeVito’s Fiancée? 5 Fast Facts About Michayla Anja

Tommy DeVito’s NFL career has taken him from New York to New England, and Michayla Anja has been alongside him for the latest chapters of the journey.

The New England Patriots quarterback is engaged to Anja after the couple first met in 2024. Their relationship remained largely out of the spotlight at first before DeVito made things Instagram official in April 2026. Just a few months later, he got down on one knee.

Anja has also become a familiar presence around DeVito’s football career, supporting him during his time with the Patriots and celebrating some of his biggest moments.

Here are five fast facts to know about Tommy DeVito’s fiancée, Michayla Anja.

1. Tommy DeVito & Michayla Anja Met in 2024

DeVito and Anja’s relationship began while the quarterback was still playing for the New York Giants.

The couple met in 2024, according to People. At the time, DeVito was playing for the Giants while Anja was living in Los Angeles.

Their relationship eventually brought Anja back to the Northeast. She has since been spotted supporting DeVito as his NFL career moved from New York to New England.

DeVito signed with the Patriots in 2025 after two seasons with the Giants.

2. DeVito Made His Relationship With Anja Instagram Official in April 2026

DeVito gave fans their first public look at his relationship with Anja on April 1, 2026.

The quarterback shared a series of photos from an offseason trip to Turks and Caicos, including an elevator mirror selfie with Anja. The post also featured snapshots from the tropical getaway, including beach views and photos of DeVito.

Anja responded in the comments, “My 🏡🫶🏽.”

The hard launch quickly caught the attention of some of DeVito’s fellow NFL players. Former Giants teammate Jaxson Dart and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley were among those who jumped into the comments.

It was a rare public glimpse into a relationship the couple had largely kept to themselves.

3. Tommy DeVito Proposed to Michayla Anja in July 2026

Only a few months after making their relationship public, DeVito and Anja announced they were taking the next step.

DeVito proposed in July 2026 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, People exclusively reported.

The proposal took place on the resort’s Atlantic Terrace overlooking the ocean. DeVito arranged a sunset setting before getting down on one knee and asking Anja to marry him. The newly engaged couple later celebrated with a private dinner at Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse.

Photos from the proposal captured Anja in a white dress as DeVito knelt in front of her, surrounded by flowers with the ocean behind them.

The engagement came roughly two years after they first met.

4. Anja Has Supported DeVito During His Patriots Career

Anja has been there for more than the offseason milestones.

She has also publicly supported DeVito during his time with the Patriots, including from Gillette Stadium. Before the couple revealed their relationship, Anja posted a video from a suite at New England’s home stadium in January 2026.

“Sunday nights at Gillette,” she wrote in the caption.

Her support continued on a much bigger stage the following month when the Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Anja attended the game wearing a custom jacket featuring the Patriots logo and DeVito’s last name.

“Super Bowl ready ❤️,” she captioned a TikTok from before the game.

5. DeVito & Anja Kept Their Relationship Private Before Going Public

Although DeVito and Anja met in 2024, they waited until 2026 to publicly confirm their romance.

That meant the relationship had already been developing for well over a year by the time DeVito introduced Anja to his Instagram followers.

Even after going public, the couple has offered fans only select glimpses into their life together. Their biggest moments, however, have increasingly played out in public, from Anja cheering on DeVito during his Patriots tenure to their picturesque Florida engagement.

Now, Anja enters DeVito’s latest NFL chapter as his fiancée, with the couple planning a future together while the quarterback continues his career in New England.