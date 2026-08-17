Patriots Tommy DeVito Reveals Nickname Mike Vrabel Gave Him, Upgrading Cutlets

Not many backup quarterbacks have a well-known nickname. Then again, Tommy DeVito of the New England Patriots isn’t your standard issue backup quarterback.

While with the New York Giants, DeVito briefly became a sensation. While playing in the NFL, he became known for living with his parents and being incredibly proud of his Italian heritage. It was also around that time when he earned the nickname Tommy Cutlets, for his love of the chicken cutlets his mom would make for him.

Now with the Patriots, head coach Mike Vrabel decided it was time for a new nickname. DeVito is now “Two Chains.”

Why New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Gave Tommy DeVito a New Nickname

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knew that Tommy DeVito already had the Cutlets nickname. He even used it. That is, until DeVito gave him a reason to change the nickname up.

While speaking after a recent practice, DeVito explained that it comes down to a fashion choice he makes, wearing chains. So, perhaps not the most creative nickname was born, acknowledging the accessories.

“Originally, he was calling me Cutlets. And then he saw me wearing two gold chains that I always have on and never take off, and it turned into Two Chains,” DeVito said.

Some Patriots fans online took to the nickname pretty quickly. On Twitter/X, one fan wrote, “Lol Tommy Two Chains …. Could stick.”

Then again, DeVito became very popular nationally with the Tommy Cutlets nickname. So, it might be hard for Two Chains to catch on outside of Vrabel and some personnel within the Patriots.

Where Tommy DeVito Stands Among Patriots Quarterbacks

There is no quarterback controversy in New England. Drake Maye is the Patriots starting quarterback.

At the same time, Patriots fans know better than anyone, after seeing Tom Brady replace Drew Bledsoe, that an injury can change everything. So, you need to be ready with a backup who is capable of coming in and playing. That’s where Tommy DeVito comes into play.

In 2025, DeVito landed with the Patriots, becoming their third-string quarterback. At that point, he was sitting behind Joshua Dobbs. That meant he didn’t see any playing time last season. Now, with Dobbs gone, he’s going to be given the opportunity to solidify himself as the second-string quarterback behind Maye.

To compete with DeVito, the Patriots took Behren Morton in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. A star at Texas Tech, Morton doesn’t have any NFL experience but won plenty in college.

DeVito outperformed Morton, from a statistical point of view, during the team’s first preseason game. He’d complete 13 of 22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Morton was 7 of 13 for 66 yards. Morton did put the Patriots in position to win the game on a game-winning field goal, but it was missed.

“I think just stuff is going to click,” DeVito said postgame. “Once you get into that flow and then start feeling it and the guys around you are playing, it just becomes easy at that point.”

For now, it looks like DeVito does have the inside track to be the primary backup for the Patriots. However, with two more preseason games, there’s time for that to change.