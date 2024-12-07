Patriots Trade Proposal Gives Drake Maye All-Pro WR for ‘Historic Price’

Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals representing the AFC in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL trade deadline has already come and gone, but next offseason will be here again in mere months, and it’s never too early to start thinking about the future.

For the New England Patriots, the future includes finding a true No. 1 wide receiver, especially with rookie quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. New England’s current receiving corps lacks a true No. 1 target, which hasn’t helped Maye’s development or the team’s overall offensive efficiency.

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame put together a new trade proposal that would give New England one of the NFL’s premiere WRs. Verderame named the Patriots one of two teams who should go all in for Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

“Looking around the NFL, there are a few teams I believe make the most sense,” Verderame wrote on December 5. “The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders are both intriguing, as each has extra draft picks, ample cap space and a rookie quarterback who needs more skill-position talent to reach his full potential. … By moving off Chase, the Bengals could acquire enough future cap space and draft picks to transform a roster riddled with issues. Cincinnati would undoubtedly spark a bidding war by putting Chase on the block, driving up what many in league circles say would already be a historic price.”

SI’s Trade Proposal: Patriots Send 5 Draft Picks to Bengals in Exchange for WR Ja’Marr Chase

Acquiring a dynamic playmaker such as Chase would give Maye a reliable and explosive option that would very likely transform the Patriots’ passing game. Verderame’s proposal is an extremely costly one, though. Check it out:

Cincinnati would get: New England’s 2025 second- and two third-round picks, along with ’26 first- and fourth-round picks

New England would get: Chase

At 24, Chase has already established himself as one of the NFL’s top wideouts. Into Week 14, he leads the league in both receiving yards (1,142) and receiving touchdowns (13).

His rookie year (2021), he tallied 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, which earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The following season, despite being limited to 12 games due to injury, he hauled in 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine TDs. In 2023, Chase continued his high-level play with 100 receptions for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games.

But would he be worth giving up five draft picks for? Considering the Patriots’ recent lack of draft success, leveraging picks for a proven talent like Chase might be a more effective strategy in addressing their offensive deficiencies.

Drake Maye Could Use a WR With Chase’s Playmaking Abilities

Pairing Chase with Maye could replicate the success seen in other quarterback-receiver duos, elevating the Patriots’ offense to new heights. Chase’s ability to stretch the field would also open up opportunities for other receivers and the running game, creating a more balanced offense.

Moreover, Chase’s youth aligns with the team’s rebuilding timeline, as he would be a cornerstone of the offense for years to come.

While the cost of acquiring Chase would be substantial, the investment in the young Bengals wideout could yield significant returns. Chase will want to be paid, though, so the Pats would have to factor in his fiscal desires into their plans, as well. It’s a pipe dream at this point, but Chase and the Bengals were at loggerheads prior to the start of the season due to Chase’s desire for an extension, so he could be one player to keep an eye on when March 2025 rolls around.