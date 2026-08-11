Patriots Trade Rumors: Proposed Move to Send Key Weapon to the Chiefs

With a logjam of wide receivers, there have been trade rumors around the New England Patriots for months. Now, a new trade proposal would send one of the Patriots’ key weapons to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2026 season.

Fansided’s Wynston Wilcox shared a trade proposal in which the Patriots would send Kayshon Boutte to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

“Kansas City should be very motivated to land Boutte,” Wilcox wrote. “Even if a Tyreek Hill reunion was always a pipe dream, his recent injury update pretty much solidifies that he won’t be playing much in 2026. With the need the Chiefs have at receiver, they can’t wait around to land someone motivated to produce. Boutte is in a contract year, meaning he knows he has to have a good season to get a pay raise next spring.”

There is going to be a major risk sending Boutte to a team like the Chiefs, who hope to bounce back from last season and be contenders in the AFC again. Run into them in the playoffs and let Boutte make a major play, and it could quickly become one of the most costly trades in modern Patriots history.

So, the Patriots need to ask themselves, is a fourth-round pick worth that risk? More than that, is a fourth-round pick worth the production that they’d lose by trading Boutte this season?

New England Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Knows He’s Putting Play on Film

It’s been a phenomenal training camp so far for Kayshon Boutte. He and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye have been showing off their connection, particularly on deep balls, and he’s making himself seem invaluable.

For Boutte, there is a reality that those trade rumors are hanging over his shoulders. So, he knows that whether it’s in practice or a preseason game, this is tape his potential future team is judging him on.

“I mean, yeah. Every team pretty much watches,” Boutte said. “They watch film. I wouldn’t say practice film, but I mean they watch the game film. You see. Even preseason. Really, all 32 teams watching. Not just the team you play for… Everybody watching.”

In three seasons with the Patriots, Boutte has 78 receptions for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns. That has included rapid improvement over the past two seasons. However, he’s also entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due for a major pay raise. Given that the Patriots could very easily carry seven wide receivers, it makes sense to try and get something for Boutte rather than nothing.

“It’s whatever’s best for me,” Boutte recently said. “Like I said, whether it’s here or somewhere else, I gotta do what’s best for me. I can’t really say it today, you kinda gotta see how things play out. So like I say, taking it day by day, I’m not a future teller, so I couldn’t tell you.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye on Kayshon Boutte Rumors

There’s no doubt that Kayshon Boutte is the player hit hardest by the seemingly endless trade rumors. However, it has an effect on everyone, including Patriots quarterback Drake Maye as he tries to prepare for the season.

“He’s here. He’s here now,” Maye said. “He’s where his feet at, and I’m having fun throwing to him out there in practice. He’s doing a great job, and he makes plays when the football is in the air. …That speaks for itself. I’ve had a lot of great times with Kayshon, and I’m looking forward to keep getting better each and every day.”

For now, that’s the pervasive thought within the Patriots. Focus as if Boutte is going to be with the team for the long run, and cross the bridge that is a trade if and when it comes to that.