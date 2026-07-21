Patriots Training Camp Officially Begins as Drake Maye, Rookie Class Report

The wait for football is almost over.

The New England Patriots officially took the first step toward the 2026 season on Tuesday as their rookie class reported to Gillette Stadium for the start of training camp. Franchise quarterback Drake Maye also arrived at the team facility, signaling the beginning of what the organization hopes will be another leap forward under head coach Mike Vrabel.

While veterans won’t report until later this week, Tuesday marks the unofficial start of football in Foxborough. Draft picks, undrafted free agents and second-year players are now back in the building for physicals, meetings and the early stages of camp before the full squad takes the practice fields.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their first open training camp practice Saturday, July 25, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Drake Maye Begins Critical Second Season

All eyes will once again be on Maye.

Maye enters Year 3 as the unquestioned face of the franchise after leading New England back to the playoffs and helping deliver the organization’s first Super Bowl championship since the Tom Brady era.

The Patriots shared video of Maye arriving Tuesday morning at the team’s training facility as players officially checked in for camp.

Maye returns to an offense that should look much different than the one he finished last season with. Josh McDaniels is back for another stint as offensive coordinator, while New England invested heavily in surrounding its young quarterback with more talent during the offseason.

Perhaps the biggest addition came in the first round of April’s NFL Draft, when the Patriots selected offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the No. 28 overall pick to help strengthen Maye’s protection up front.

Patriots’ Rookie Class Faces Opportunity

Tuesday also marked the official reporting date for New England’s rookie class, headlined by Lomu and second-round edge rusher Gabe Jacas.

The Patriots’ nine-player draft class includes:

OT Caleb Lomu

EDGE Gabe Jacas

TE Eli Raridon

CB Karon Prunty

OT Dametrious Crownover

LB Namdi Obiazor

QB Behren Morton

RB Jam Miller

EDGE Quintavious Hutchins

New England’s undrafted rookie class also reported, including running back Myles Montgomery, wide receivers Nick DeGennaro, Cameron Dorner, Kyle Dixon and Jimmy Kibble, tight end Tanner Arkin, offensive linemen JonDarius Morgan and Jacob Rizy, defensive tackle David Blay Jr., edge rusher Xavier Holmes, linebacker Khalil Jacobs, cornerbacks Channing Canada and Kenneth Harris, and safety Peter Manuma.

For many of those players, training camp represents the first opportunity to compete for a spot on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster.

Lomu is expected to be among the most closely watched rookies after working at both tackle spots during offseason practices. Jacas’ status also remains a storyline after undergoing an offseason procedure that delayed his on-field work during the spring.

With rookies now in the building and veterans set to arrive later this week, football has officially returned to Foxborough. The countdown to the Patriots’ 2026 season is officially underway.