Patriots Get Positive Injury Update on 10-TD Scorer Amid A.J. Brown Absence

The New England Patriots did not put together the sort of performance they were hoping for in Week 1, as they suffered an ugly 13-10 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. Making matters even worse, star wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve, meaning things are going to be tough for the Pats offense moving forward.

With Brown out, guys all over the board are going to have to step up. While all eyes will be on the wide receiver room, the rest of the offensive playmaker group will have to chip in, too. With that in mind, the team’s latest injury update on running back TreVeyon Henderson will surely catch fans’ attention.

TreVeyon Henderson Practices Fully for Patriots on Wednesday

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Henderson overcame a slow start to the season for New England last year to become one of the more explosive offensive playmakers in the league. A threat to rip off a big play anytime he touches the football, Henderson racked up 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries, while also catching 35 passes for 221 yards and another score.

With Rhamondre Stevenson working alongside him, the Pats have one of the better one-two punches at running back when both guys are healthy and on the field. Late in training camp, though, Henderson suffered an ankle injury that led to him missing the team’s Week 1 loss to the Seahawks.

Had Henderson played against Seattle, he could very well have made a difference in a close contest that saw New England in the lead for much of the action. Now that Brown is out, Henderson’s status has become even more important, but in a positive development for the Patriots, he was able to log a full practice on Wednesday.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was a full participant in today’s practice, an indication he could return on Sunday,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

TreVeyon Henderson Tracking Towards Week 2 Return for Patriots

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Henderson still has two days of practice to get through, but the fact that he was able to practice fully after not being able to take the field at all for a couple of weeks is quite encouraging. With Brown sidelined, you can make an argument that Henderson is the most dangerous playmaker at New England’s disposal, meaning he will need to step up right away if he can play on Sunday.

Having Stevenson will allow the Patriots to ease Henderson into the action if he winds up being able to play, as the team won’t want to risk having him reinjure his ankle. Henderson isn’t out of the woods just yet, but if he keeps trending in the right direction, he will make his season debut in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.