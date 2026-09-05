Why Did Patriots TreVeyon Henderson Miss Practice Today? Will He Miss Opener?

TreVeyon Henderson’s return to New England Patriots practice will wait at least another day. The second-year running back remained sidelined Saturday as New England opened its final stretch of preparations for Wednesday night’s regular-season opener in Seattle.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Henderson was not dressed to practice with roughly five minutes remaining before the session began, while most of his teammates were already on the field. The reason remains the right ankle injury Henderson sustained Aug. 24.

Henderson slipped while making a cutting move on the lower practice field that day, where footing had become an issue for more than one player. Trainers examined him before he left under his own power and did not return. He has not been seen practicing since.

The Patriots have two more on-field opportunities — Sunday and Monday — before leaving for Seattle. Official injury reports will provide the next formal indication of whether Henderson has a realistic Week 1 path.

Right Ankle Keeps Henderson Out

Henderson slipped on Aug. 24, ending his practice after trainers checked his right foot and ankle. The early concern, however, did not appear to develop into something more serious.

The injury has been characterized as a minor lower-right ankle injury, with an earlier absence described as precautionary. Henderson has also been seen walking around the locker room without a limp, according to local reports. That doesn’t make him available. It does help explain why the Patriots have not placed him on an injury list or made a broader roster move.

RotoWire listed Henderson as questionable Saturday, with a projected return date of Sept. 9 — the date of the NFL opener in Seattle in a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks. RotoWire reported that Henderson was expected to observe practice while continuing his recovery.

He wasn’t at practice.

On Friday, during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Mike Vrabel offered no more definitive timetable.

“We’re all day-to-day,” the coach quipped, but Henderson is plainly the Patriots’ most consequential unresolved offensive injury entering the opener.

General manager Eliot Wolf previously noted that Henderson walked off the field under his own power after the injury. The running back has remained around the team, including in the locker room on days he has not practiced.

If Henderson cannot go against the Seahawks, Rhamondre Stevenson would be positioned for a heavier workload. Corey Kiner would be the other active back most likely to receive offensive snaps, while practice-squad runners Hassan Haskins and Lan Larison could become elevation candidates.

Why Henderson’s Availability Matters

The Patriots drafted Henderson 38th overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting the Ohio State back as a big-play complement to Stevenson. He signed a four-year contract worth $11.14 million in July 2025.

In 17 games, including four starts, the rookie rushed 180 times for 911 yards — a 5.1-yard average — and nine touchdowns. He added 35 receptions for 221 yards and another score, producing 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. He also returned nine kickoffs for 209 yards.

His rookie year featured four 50-yard rushing touchdowns. Henderson also became just the second NFL player, after Chris Johnson, to record two games with multiple rushing touchdowns of 50 yards or longer in the same season.

That production earned Henderson AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for November, and his 5.1 rushing average set a Patriots rookie record. He entered the league after four seasons at Ohio State, where he ran for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns.