Patriots Rookie RB Predicted to Be Team’s Rushing Leader

While the running back room wasn’t a big concern for the New England Patriots this offseason, the team drafted a running back in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, who enters a backfield with the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

The Athletic’s Nick Graff was optimistic about the Patriots’ selection, but after minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs), he believes Henderson will be a big piece for the offense.

“I was pretty critical of this pick when the Pats took him in the second round. (I didn’t think a rebuilding team needed to use a pick that high on a running back.) But Henderson is a ton of fun to watch and brings a pop that the offense doesn’t have without him,” Graff wrote for The Athletic. “He has been the lone consistently explosive player in OTAs. His speed is obvious. He might be the most fun player for fans to watch in training camp.”

“My bold prediction: Henderson overtakes Rhamondre Stevenson as the starting running back in the first half of the season and leads the team in rushing yards,” Graff wrote.

Graff didn’t give any projections about Henderson’s total numbers for his rookie season.

Running Backs Coach on TreVeyon Henderson

New Patriots running back coach Tony Dews is reunited with head coach Mike Vrabel, who held the same position with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-22.

Dews spoke with the media and discussed Henderson’s integration with the team during OTAs.

“He’s a smart, smart football player. He understands football, he understands concepts, and we are trying to take advantage of his skill set,” running backs coach Tony Dews said of Henderson, via the Patriots.

“We knew he had a specific skill set when he was drafted, and we’re trying to get out of him what we can get out of him. Whatever we ask him to do, he’s been willing to do it.”

Henderson has been able to receive more snaps during OTAs due to Stevenson’s absence. Stevenson was absent due to the passing of two close people.

Praise From Three-Time Super Bowl Winner

Former New England Patriots and Super Bowl LI MVP James White had praise for the new Patriots selection after the draft.

White joined NBC Sports Boston’s Next Pats Podcast and discussed the Patriots’ selection of TreVeyon Henderson in the second round.

“This is a home run pick, in my opinion,” White said. “When the dude was healthy throughout his career, all I could think is explosive plays. Checkdowns, running plays, he could take the ball 50-60 yards in a split-second,” White said on the podcast, via NBC Sports Boston. “So I think this is great… I think this is everything Josh [McDaniels] will want in a running back.”

White mentioned that Henderson is a good passing-catch and blocking back during his time at Ohio State.