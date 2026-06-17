TreVeyon Henderson Faces ‘Very Real’ Threat from Patriots RB

He looks like a classic breakout story in the making after a spectacular rookie season when he showcased his flair for the big play, but second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson faces a threat to earning a bigger role for the New England Patriots. The threat comes from another member of the backfield rotation, one who offers “very real” upside for both offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

Henderson won’t earn more touches in McDaniels’ system if the second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft can’t muscle his way past incumbent Rhamondre Stevenson. That won’t be easy, according to The Athletic Football Show host Robert Mays.

He pointed out how Stevenson “is a fantastic pass-blocker.” This is a familiar way to separate Stevenson from Henderson in the Pats’ backfield hierarchy because the veteran takes pride in keeping his QB1 clean.

Henderson must improve his ability to protect Maye, but Stevenson also retaining a lot of value in another key area is more bad news for No. 32.

TreVeyon Henderson Under Pressure Thanks to Hidden Stat

Stevenson’s utility for McDaniels still extends to the running game, thanks to a surprising stat. As Mays revealed, “When you look at it, I think he had the highest percentage of rushes in the NFL last year that were over expectation.”

This level of consistency only strengthens the case for Stevenson to remain the lead back in New England. Mays endorsed this trend by declaring, “I understand that everyone wants TreVeyon Henderson to play more because TreVeyon Henderson is very exciting, but the positives that Rhamondre Stevenson gives you are very real.”

Buzz for Henderson to breakout in 2026 is building. Among those anticipating more production from the former Ohio State star, Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated cites how “naturally explosive” Henderson “made the most of the opportunities he did receive, rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry,” during his debut campaign.

Plays like this 69-yard touchdown run by Henderson against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed a level of acceleration and power-to-speed transition no other back on the roster can match.

McDaniels may be tempted to unleash these core talents more often. Especially if the play-caller adjusts his offense around Maye’s skill-set the way many expect.

Yet, it’s just as likely McDaniels will stick with what’s worked for him for over two decades. That will mean more of Stevenson in the workhorse role, leaving the greater mystery surrounding who supports the Patriots’ two primary backs.

Patriots Have Bigger Issues at Running Back

The top of the rotation is set, no matter who takes the most touches between Stevenson and Henderson. It’s a different story for the No. 3 role, with a clutch of intriguing, but unproven backs all vying for increased reps this offseason.

Picking a winner from this competition isn’t easy. Not when so many of the leading candidates offer varying rushing styles.

Those styles include the slashing versatility of seventh-round draft pick Jam Miller. As well as the straight-ahead power between the tackles of last year’s rookie free agent Lan Larison.

Forming a committee approach appears to be the best plan for McDaniels, even though he’s still likely to trust Stevenson in clutch situations. Henderson will only change the plan if he improves at the more functional aspects of his position, while also making his breakaway threat too consistent to keep on the sideline.