New England Patriots Named Top Trade Fit for Chargers Star Edge Rusher

The New England Patriots should be looking to add to their roster ahead of the trade deadline. There is no question that they could use some upgrades as they aim to catch up to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings.

One area that the Patriots could aim to improve before the deadline is their defense. They would benefit by adding another star to their defense as they look to go on another run this postseason.

Due to this, the Patriots are now being connected to a top trade candidate from the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England Patriots Named Top Trade Fit for Chargers Star

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper recently released a new trade board on Thursday. In it, Popper named each of the NFL’s top trade candidates.

Chargers star edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu was among the players on Popper’s list, as he was given the No. 5 spot. Popper then named the Patriots among the top fits for the Chargers star.

“After an 0-6 start, the Chargers should be selling. Tuipulotu is a young, ascending and well-rounded edge rusher who is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Chargers and Tuipulotu engaged in extension negotiations in the offseason. The two sides could not come to terms on a deal,” Popper wrote. “Best fits: Patriots, Browns, Bears, 49ers, Cowboys.”

With the Patriots needing help on defense, it makes sense that they are being linked to Tuipulotu. He would be a massive pickup for New England, as he has shown during his career that he is capable of being a major difference-maker.

Patriots Landing Tuipulotu Would Be a Massive Move

The Patriots landing Tuipulotu would be a major move. This is because the Pro Bowler is not only a star player but also right in his prime. Thus, he would greatly help the Patriots if brought in.

Tuipulotu undoubtedly showed how good of a player he can be this past season. In 16 games last season with the Chargers, he posted 13 sacks to go along with 35 combined tackles. He has also been impactful this season for the struggling Chargers, as he has two sacks and 26 combined tackles.

With numbers like these, the Patriots would be very wise to pursue Tuipulotu. If they landed him, he would be a big pickup for a New England team that is looking to be true contenders in the AFC again this year.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Patriots can make a trade for Tuipulotu before the deadline. At just 24 years old, he could be a great fit on a Patriots team that is on the rise.