Patriots Legend Ty Law Sounds Warning Bell on Christian Gonzalez Negotiations

Heading into training camp, the New England Patriots still have one major goal in mind for the offseason. That’s signing star cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a long-term contract extension.

It’s a business concern as far as football goes, but Patriots legend Ty Law knows that business isn’t always just business. When arguing money, and therefore value to the team, it can become very personal. So, while recently speaking about the Gonzalez contract negotiation, he cautioned that you need to avoid trying to make things personal.

“Even though we know it’s a business, there’s a part of this where you don’t want to feel disrespected ether,” Law said, being quoted by ESPN. “It can be hard not to take it personally, so you have to try to take that out of it. [I say] give him what he wants and then some — he’s one of those generational talents and when you have him in the building you aren’t supposed to let him go.”

Gonzalez is currently on a $4.8 million contract in 2026, making him severely underpaid. The Patriots also picked up his fifth-year option, which will pay him a little over $18 million in 2027. In other words, he’s tied to New England for two more seasons, regardless of whether or not he gets his extension.

“That’s where negotiation comes in, because the team does have some leverage,” Law said.

Gonzalez missed voluntary workouts this offseason in search of that new deal. Upon returning for Mandatory Minicamp to avoid fines, he was limited.

Ty Law and the New England Patriots Had Their Own Free Agency Separation

Ty Law was a first-round pick of the Patriots back in 1995 and would play with the team through the 2004 season. During that time, he had a few opportunities to negotiate new contracts with the team, including in 1999, when he signed a restructured deal worth $51 million. At the time, it was the largest contract for a cornerback in league history.

However, Law also knows that injuries can completely derail negotiations. He remembered that moment, acknowledging why a player like Christian Gonzalez is going to want to be paid sooner rather than later.

“One play in the NFL, it changes the whole dynamic. I’ve been in that situation and practicing, and Lawyer [Milloy], the way he played with reckless abandon, we’re going across the middle and collided and I really thought I tore my knee up,” Law said.

“I got up and was like, ‘Oh, s— That was scary.’ It put it in perspective for me. My knee ended up being OK, but that was always in the back of my mind — the whole negotiation could have gone down the drain right there.”

Law would eventually leave the Patriots following the 2004 season. He’d have two stints with the New York Jets, as well as spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos upon leaving New England.

Christian Gonzalez Will Likely Reset the Market

Part of what has made the Christian Gonzalez contract extension difficult to navigate for the Patriots is that it’s not just any contract that Gonzalez will get. It’s likely going to be a contract that completely resets the cornerback market.

Trent McDuffie of the Los Angeles Rams previously reset that market earlier in the 2026 offseason. That deal was for four-years and $124 million.

Recently, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared his best guess on a fair deal for Gonzalez. He ended up landing on a four-year, $140 million contract. That’s about $35 million annually.

Of course, some of that is going to depend on the Devon Witherspoon extension. In a similar position to Gonzalez, he’s looking for a massive contract from the Seattle Seahawks, which could change the market in its own right. Whoever signs second is likely looking at the larger deal.