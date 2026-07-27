Bill Belichick’s Right Hand Man and UNC GM Michael Lombardi Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi has been placed on paid administrative leave by the university.

UNC announced the news in a statement, sharing that the leave is effective immediately, but did not provide any additional details.

“The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has placed Michael Lombardi, general manager for the Carolina football program, on paid administrative leave, effective immediately,” the school said in a statement, via Nakos. “As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits.”

This story will continue to be updated.