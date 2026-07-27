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Bill Belichick’s Right Hand Man and UNC GM Michael Lombardi Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

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Head football coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on with general manager Michael Lombardi during the second half between the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on January 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois
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Head football coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on with general manager Michael Lombardi during the second half between the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on January 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi has been placed on paid administrative leave by the university.

UNC announced the news in a statement, sharing that the leave is effective immediately, but did not provide any additional details.

“The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has placed Michael Lombardi, general manager for the Carolina football program, on paid administrative leave, effective immediately,” the school said in a statement, via Nakos. “As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits.”

This story will continue to be updated.

Sophie Weller Sophie Weller is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She also works for Patriots Wire, and previously spent time with A to Z Sports and MassLive. She is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and loves all things football! More about Sophie Weller

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Bill Belichick’s Right Hand Man and UNC GM Michael Lombardi Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

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