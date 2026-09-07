Patriots’ Matt Groh at Center of Christian Gonzalez Contract Talks

The New England Patriots‘ contract negotiations with corner Christian Gonzalez have been at the center of storylines for what seemed like the entire offseason. Now, we are getting more of a look into the central figures for the negotiations on the Patriots’ side. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported this.

Key Figure In Contract Talks For Patriots

Matt Groh is reportedly taking on a major role in these negotiations. He has been with the Patriots organization for quite some time, and now currently serves as the vice president of football administration. He is now taking a central role in these negotiations, with the season opener just two days away. Callahan discussed what that role looks like.

Groh is at the center of the Patriots’ prolonged contract negotiations with Christian Gonzalez’s representation, according to sources. Rumblings around the league suggest Gonzalez’s camp has been frustrated with the Patriots, in part because Groh is in a position similar to what he was under Bill Belichick: working with a set of talking points but unable to approve changes or alterations to a potential deal himself. The distance put between Gonzalez’s camp and team decision-makers who could negotiate more directly, like Wolf, director of research Richard Miller and Patriots ownership, is intentional, according to agents who have worked with the Patriots before and say other franchises use similar tactics to wear down players and their reps in negotiations.

Groh has served many roles in the Patriots organization during his time in New England. He began his career as a scouting assistant from 2011-2012. He entered the league under Bill Belichick, and was able to quickly rise from there. Groh became an area scout in 2013 and served in that role until 2018. Groh was able to travel across the country and helped evaluate prospects.

His scouting work continued in 2019, as he took on a different position. This time, he was a national scout. He focused on evaluating higher-level prospects for the Patriots and focused on multiple regions for the organization. This culminated and being named the director of college scouting for 2021. It was here that he gained full control of evaluating the Patriots’ draft board.

2022 saw him elevated to Director of Player Personnel. It was here that he had a ton of say in the draft room and during the course of free agency. Groh began to really take responsibility and ownership for the football decisions that the Patriots made, and was a central figure in more ways than one.

It wasn’t until 2025 that he was officially named the Vice President of Football Administration. Now, he holds an executive role with the team. This role is one that is coming into focus, as Gonzalez’s contract is still not complete. Now it appears Gonzalez and the Patriots are at a bit of an impasse when it comes to the negotiations. This is certainly not ideal, with the season opener happening on Wednesday.

What Does This Mean For Patriots?

Aside from just money and salary implications and things of that nature, this undoubtedly creates a bit of friction for Gonzalez in the Patriots’ front office. This is the first year in the post-Bill Belichick era where they have really had to deal with something like this. This is not going to be the first contract extension that they will have to face. Quarterback Drake Maye is also due for one next year. The handling of the Gonzalez negotiations is concerning for that reason. The Patriots have a superstar quarterback in May. Will they handle the negotiations in the same way that they are handling Gonzalez?

That, of course, is a question for down the road. Nevertheless, the Patriots have a certain operating procedure and a way of doing things. One has to wonder how this operating procedure will affect negotiations down the road.