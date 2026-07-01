Patriots Veteran Sends Strong Message With New Workout Video

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins was shown in a recent workout video posted by the team on Wednesday, and he went through a grueling session. The social media post gave an inside look at what Hollins was able to do during the session.

Hollins featured a variety of exercises in this particular workout. They included a yoke walk\barbell carry, a cylinder lift and carry, and some sprinting drills. It was quite the workout for the receiver who fit in well with the rest of the Patriots offense last season.

Now, he is looking to take on a similar role, and looks to be preparing at a high level.

Patriots WR Had Productive Campaign

The 2025 season saw him break out in several games. He recorded six catches for 160 yards in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game came only two weeks after he was able to really break out against the Cleveland Browns. This is where he received ample volume and receptions. He had seven catches for 89 yards. The playmaker averaged 12.7 yards per catch, and he was able to help the Patriots move the chains.

The regular season wasn’t the only place where he was able to shine. He was also able to bounce back in the postseason at a high level. There was a bit of concern as to what his availability would be, as he was dealing with an abdominal injury late in the season. However, those concerns were immediately put to rest. He recorded two catches for 51 yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos, and was able to energize the offense in a big way.

In what was a disappointing game for Patriots fans, he also was able to show off his skill set in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. The playmaker was one of the main producers for the entire offense, as he recorded four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. He was able to evade the Seahawks defense and get down the field for several big plays.

Hollins Will Have To Stand Out For Patriots

Now, he is looking to stand out in a wide receiver room that now includes Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown. Hollins played a complementary role for the team last year, and it would be reasonable to think that he will do the same again. Although he may be overshadowed by the Patriots’ newcomers, there’s no denying his contributions from last year, and his rapport with quarterback Drake Maye, puts him in a unique position to succeed in 2026. Hollins ability to play at a high level against tough competition will also be welcome against the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL.

The wide receiver position may be a bit more crowded than it was just six months ago. However, Hollins has a chance to really carve out a name for himself and be a positive addition to what should be an explosive offense. It will be interesting to see what he can do with the snaps he is given. There are only so many throws to go around.