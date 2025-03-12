Hi, Subscriber

Vikings OL With ‘Spotty’ Reputation Predicted to End Up With ‘Hesitant’ Patriots

  • 145 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Vrabel
Getty
Mike Vrabel

The new NFL “league year” begins at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday and that means teams are now free to sign any free agent available. Of course, 123 NFL free agents have already signed with new teams and dozens more opted to re-sign with their current teams on Monday and Tuesday. And the official signing period had not even started yet.

That’s due to what NFL-watchers calls the “legal tampering” window, a two-day period when teams may contact and even reach agreements with free agent players while they are still, at least on paper, under contract to the teams they played for in the most recent season.

Despite the blitz of free agent deals struck since Monday at noon EDT when “legal tampering” began, plenty of free agents remain, including such big names as Buffalo Bills receiver Amari Cooper, Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs (both of whom were injured last year, accounting for their continued availability) and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, formerly of the New York Jets.

Patriots Still Have Gap at Crucial Offensive Position

For the New England Patriots, however, despite making eight reported signings, all on Monday, continue to have a few glaring needs. And no need is bigger than the left tackle position on the offensive line. That’s why the Patriots next target in free agency is widely predicted to be former Minnesota Vikings lineman Cam Robinson, called by Fansided writer Sara Marshall “quite the upgrade over what they had at left tackle last season,” though Marshall also notes that the 29-year-old Robinson “isn’t the player he once was.”

Nonetheless, in 2024 Pro Football Focus gave Robinson a pass blocking grade of 70.4, raking him 49th of 141 offensive tackles rated by the site. By contrast, the incumbent who Robinson would be replacing, Vederian Lowe, scored a 66.9 grade as a pass blocker, ranking him 62nd.

The NBC Sports-owned site Pro Football Talk described Robinson on Wednesday as “the highest-ranked free agent available.”

The Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, their first round draft pick at No. 3 overall, was sacked 31 times in his 11 full games in 2024 — plus three more times in two games in which he played just one sequence each.

Coming out of college at Alabama, Robinson was described as “the draft’s best offensive lineman.” He was taken in the second round, 34th overall, by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. But after seven full seasons in Jacksonville, the Jags dealt him at the 2024 trade deadline to the Minnesota Vikings along with a conditional seventh-round 2026 pick, in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-rounder.

Vrabel May be ‘Hesitant’ About Ex-Viking’s ‘Spotty’ Rep

The problem with Robinson, at least according to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer speaking Tuesday on the NFL Network, is that Robinson is believed to sometimes lack motivation — a factor that would not, it appears, fit in with the new, disciplined approach that Patriots first-year head coach Mike Vrabel has said he will implement.

“Cam Robinson’s reputation is a little spotty,” Breer said, adding that the Patriots may be wondering about signing him at an increased salary. Robinson is coming off a three-year, $54 million contract.

“This isn’t about being cheap,” Breer continued. “This is about, if we give him a certain number, is he going to kick his feet back? Do we want to give him something that’s a little more incentive laden to keep him motivated?”

The Boston-area sports cable network NESN, in a piece on Robinson by writer Gio Rivera, described the Patriots as “hesitant” to sign the former Vikings and Jaguars lineman. But in the end, if they do not pull the trigger on Robinson, their only alternative may be to spend their valuable No. 4 draft pick on an offensive lineman, predicted to be LSU tackle Will Campbell.

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist and writer who now covers baseball and other sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Press Association awards for sports feature writing. Vankin is also the author of five nonfiction books on a variety of topics, as well as nine graphic novels including most recently "Last of the Gladiators" published by Dynamite Entertainment. More about Jonathan Vankin

Read More
, ,

New England Patriots Players

David Andrews's headshot D. Andrews
Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Ja'Whaun Bentley's headshot J. Bentley
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
Lester Cotton's headshot L. Cotton
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Curtis Jacobs's headshot C. Jacobs
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Caleb Jones's headshot C. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Harold Landry's headshot H. Landry
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Andrew Parker's headshot A. Parker
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Giovanni Ricci's headshot G. Ricci
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot J. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Joey Slye's headshot J. Slye
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Khyiris Tonga's headshot K. Tonga
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Oshane Ximines's headshot O. Ximines

Comments

Vikings OL With ‘Spotty’ Reputation Predicted to End Up With ‘Hesitant’ Patriots

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x