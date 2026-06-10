Patriots HC Mike Vrabel’s Comments Spark New Diggs Buzz

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the possibility of re-signing wide receivers to find things when he met with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar reported this.

Diggs was let go by the Patriots at the end of February, just before the start of free agency. In addition to pending legal issues, Diggs salary would have increased significantly if the Patriots had not released him.

On top of this, rumors circulated in March a potential reunion with the receiver. This hinged on the Patriots not landing A.J. Brown at the time.

In the meantime, Vrabel does not currently believe that Diggs will come back to the organization.

Patriots Had Financial Reason For Diggs Release

If the Patriots had not released Diggs, they would have owed him a substantial amount of money in 2026. His 2025 base salary was $2.9 million. His 2026 base salary would have jumped to $20.6 million, which is an increase of $17.7 million

On top of this, the Patriots would have had to guarantee an additional $6 million of his $20.6 million base salary. Cutting him reduced that significantly. They would have been only responsible for the baseline guarantee of $1.7 million at that point in time.

Diggs was a key player for the Patriots last season. He served as the team’s top receiver. The playmaker became the first receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019 to record over 1,000 receiving yards.

Breaking it down even further, his 85 receptions were good for 12th in the NFL, and his 85% catch percentage showcased his dependability and playmaking ability. He averaged 11.9 yards per catch and was efficient with the football after the catch, recording 363 total yards. He had only two drops the entire season.

Patriots WR Room Has Been Remade

Now, the Patriots have a new top receiving option in town. A. J. Brown was the big storyline for most of the offseason, and a deal finally got done at the beginning of this month. The team was also able to pick up Romeo Doubs following Diggs’ release. The Patriots have done a good job of supplementing their wide receiver room and helping quarterback Drake Maye.

In today’s NFL world, the door is always open, especially as player movement seems to be happening now more than ever. That being said, the Patriots have a solid base in their wide receiver room and have a roster that can compete with the rest of the NFL right now. Diggs isn’t necessarily a need, more of a luxury. Had the Patriots not won in their pursuit of Brown, this could be a different story. Now, the team has a full wide receiver room with players who complement and will hopefully feed off each other well. Again, it’s difficult to say that anything is certain. However, Vrabel’s statement here certainly seems like the door is closed on that chapter.

At the very least, Diggs was able to build a solid foundation for the Patriots in terms of culture and winning in the year that he was with the team. The Super Bowl appearance was the icing on the cake of a wild season.