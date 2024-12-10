Patriots Set to ‘Offer the Bag’ to Top WR to Pair With Drake Maye

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots.

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots could use a top-tier wide receiver.

Landing a wideout with the ability to make contested catches and stretch the field would provide franchise quarterback Drake Maye with a reliable and dynamic target, something the rookie QB has lacked all season.

According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, the Pats already have their eye on someone who could potentially fill that role: current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“The Patriots are going to be all in on Tee Higgins,” Graff wrote on December 9. “They’ve shown an interest in established receivers, and Higgins is the best free agent. I expect them to offer him the moon. The question is whether he says yes or no,” Graff also noted New England is ready to offer Higgins the bag, which could be enough to entice him to come to the now-struggling franchise.

“If they offer Higgins more than anyone else and pair him with Maye, maybe that overcomes being in a rebuild in a cold-weather market.”

A Look at What New England Patriots Signing WR Tee Higgins Could Look Like

Higgins, who turns 26 in January of 2025, was a second round selection for Cincinnati in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wideout would give Maye a big-bodied and experienced target, as he has appeared in 66 games.

Financially, the Patriots are well-positioned to pursue Higgins. They’re projected to have over $132 million in cap space for the 2025 season, the most of any NFL team, per Over the Cap. This substantial fiscal flexibility enables New England to offer a competitive contract to Higgins without compromising other areas of the roster.

Considering Higgins is expected to command a decent salary — Spotrac has his market value projected at approximately $19 million per year — the Pats certainly have the resources to meet his financial expectations.

There has been talk the Bengals are unlikely to retain Higgins beyond 2024, primarily due to salary cap constraints and the need to allocate resources for other key players, such as QB Joe Burrow and top wideout Ja’Marr Chase. This could present the Pats with a prime opportunity to snag a proven receiver who can immediately elevate the team’s offense.

A Look at the Statistics

After netting over 900 receiving yards as a rookie, Higgins had his first 1,000-yard season in 2021. He finished with 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns that year. He followed that up with 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven TDs in 2022, solidifying his role as a consistent playmaker. His contributions were instrumental in the Bengals’ offensive success that year, particularly during their run to Super Bowl 56 in the 2021 season.

The 2023 season presented challenges for Higgins, as injuries limited him to 12 games. Despite these setbacks, he still finished with 42 catches for 656 yards and five TDs. So far in 2024, Higgins has hauled in 45 passes for 581 yards and five scores. He has also missed time due to a quadriceps injury this year, but is currently healthy.

Maye has shown flashes over his rookie season. Surrounding him with talented skill players and a solid O-line will be paramount for New England moving forward.

Over nine games, including eight starts, Maye has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing 38 times for 345 yards and one touchdown. He has fumbled five times, which is an issue, but his promise alone has Pats fans looking forward to the future. We’ll see if Higgins is a part of it.