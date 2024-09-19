Patriots Warned About ‘Breakout’ Game for Jets ‘Power Back’

F

ocusing on Aaron Rodgers would be a mistake for the New England Patriots when they face the New York Jets in Week 3, especially when running back Braelon Allen is tipped for a breakout game on Thursday Night Football.

It’s a prediction from The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke, who believes rookie runner Allen “is the definition of a power back.” Brooke also thinks Allen can get a heavy workload at MetLife Stadium on September 19, because “Starting RB Breece Hall has spent the week on the injury report with a quad injury. Although he’s been a full participant in practice, the short turnaround for Thursday Night Football could limit his role in Week 3.”

More carries for Allen would be bad news for the Patriots, based on the underlying metrics cited by Brooke: “advanced metrics aren’t sold on New England’s run defense. Pro Football Focus has graded the Patriots as the 16th-best run defense, while FTN Fantasy has them at 19th in defensive DVOA against the run.”

Brooke also referenced the Pats being without two formidable players at the heart of the front seven. Namely, hulking defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who’s dealing with an illness, while middle linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has landed on injured reserve thanks to a torn pectoral muscle.

Braelon Allen a Potential Matchup Problem for Patriots

A soft underbelly could leave the Patriots exposed to Allen, who averaged 4.7 yards per carry against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The 134th player selected in the 2024 NFL draft also rumbled for his first rushing touchdown in the pros, this 20-yard scamper.

Allen has the raw power and brute-force running style to cause the Patriots more than a few head-aches. Especially since New England’s defense has hardly been tested on the ground through two games this season.

Not when the Seattle Seahawks didn’t have stud running back Kenneth Walker III available in Week 2. Meanwhile, Week 1’s opponents the Cincinnati Bengals are still rebuilding on the ground after trading Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.

There are ample reasons to believe Allen can run riot, even though four-time league MVP Rodgers will want to air it out in his first game in this rivalry. Yet it would be a mistake for the Jets to assume the Patriots are overly vulnerable on the ground.

Patriots Can Still Stand Up to the Run

The metrics don’t indicate it, and Bentley and Barmore are big losses, but the Patriots are still well-equipped to stop the run. Having a premier nose tackle like Davon Godchaux over the ball is a good starting point, while fellow defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale can also clog rushing lanes.

This bulky duo can still keep blockers off big-bodied linebackers Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings and Bentley’s replacement, Raekwon McMillan. Add in hard-nosed safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, and the Pats have what they need to bottle up Allen.

It will also help to unleash a pass rush revived thanks to the emergence of Keion White and the return to form of a forgotten edge defender. Pressure wrecks plays in both phases of offense, and the Patriots remain formidable on the ground when they put it all together.

Like they did for this 4th-down stop against the Seahawks, highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

It’s going to take another collective effort to bring size and pressure to the fore and render Allen and the Jets’ rushing attack ineffective.