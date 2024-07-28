‘Dominant’ Patriots Player Wants New Contract and ‘Some Respect’

He still doesn’t have a new contract, but Davon Godchaux also wants “some respect” from the New England Patriots. The burly nose tackle acknowledged not getting paid yet this offseason is “frustrating,” but Godchaux is still content to let his agent handle his future.

Godchaux’s set to play without guaranteed money this year and he admitted “it’s frustrating, but I’m going to give it to my agent. I’m going to let Drew (Rosenhaus) handle it. It’s frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money. But I’m going to put it in Drew’s hands and he’s going to do what’s best for me,” per MassLive.com’s Chris Mason.

Getting paid shouldn’t be a problem because Godchaux is confident enough in his own abilities to declare himself “one of the dominant run players in the league.” That strong sense of self-belief is why the 29-year-old is seeking “some stability… I just want some respect.”

Re-signing key talent has been a theme of this offseason for the Patriots, particularly on defense. Yet Godchaux is still waiting for his own deal.

Playing an unfashionable position doesn’t help his cause, but Godchaux remains important in a scheme that won’t change much, even after Jerod Mayo replaced Bill Belichick as head coach.

Davon Godchaux Deserves Payday and Respect

This isn’t the first time Godchaux has vented his frustration over his contract. He’s told the Patriots to turn on the film and see all the reasons why they should pay up.

Now, the former Miami Dolphins’ starter is asking his current employers to compare him to other nose guards around the NFL. As Mason put it, Godchaux “mentioned Indianapolis’ Grover Stewart, and Cleveland’s Dalvin Thompson as peers. Stewart is in the first season of a three-year, $39 million deal ($25.73 million guaranteed), while Thompson is playing on a four-year, $57 million contract ($27.5 million guaranteed).”

Godchaux can compare favorably to both players thanks to contributions like this run stuff against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. The play, highlighted by Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit, earned Godchaux a rave review from then-defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington: “He’s everything you want in a nose tackle.”

Covington has been promoted to defensive coordinator by Mayo, so at least one important backer knows all about Godchaux’s value. His worth is also quantified by being one member of a powerful front three featuring newcomer Armon Watts and Christian Barmore, arguably the most valuable member of the roster.

The endorsement from Covington also hinted at the complete game Godchaux brings to playing over the ball. He’s an obvious force against the run, but the veteran is also a useful pass-rusher, something highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS when Godchaux tormented the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.

Davon Godchaux had an excellent game against the Bills, serving as an immovable object in the middle of the run defense while having his best pass-rush performance I can remember He was relentless, very active with his hands, and showed great feel for PA and blocking schemes pic.twitter.com/u2Aa0kxvam — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 23, 2023

Yet while he’s accomplished against both the run and pass, Godchaux is not prolific in any one area. The problem is most of his best work is hidden, absorbing blockers to take away running lanes and let linebackers stockpile tackles. Or flushing passers from the pocket into edge-rushers able to notch the sacks.

Godchaux might work best under the radar, but there’s still enough incentive and room for the Patriots to strike a deal, even after handing lucrative new terms to several other defensive starters.

Patriots Can Afford Another Lucrative Deal

Safery Jabrill Peppers is the latest to get paid. The tough and resourceful veteran got a three-year extension “worth up to $30M,” according to EPSN’s Field Yates.

Peppers’ deal followed the new contract handed to fellow safety Kyle Dugger. Edge-rusher Josh Uche has also been paid, while Barmore earned a massive and historic team deal.

Despite all of these payouts, there’s still room for Godchaux to get paid, based on $40,920,395 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com. Committing some of those funds to securing Godchaux’s services for the remainder of his career would be a smart investment for a defense still reliant on three-man fronts and a disruptive zero-technique.