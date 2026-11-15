Who Is Tommy DeVito? Patriots Backup QB Replaces Injured Drake Maye vs. Lions

The New England Patriots will need a known NFL name to step up after quarterback Drake Maye suffered an injury during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Tommy DeVito, the former New York Giants starter who gained fame as “Tommy Cutlets,” entered the game in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15 after Maye headed to the locker room.

Maye hobbled off of the field with an ankle injury following a first-quarter sack by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The Patriots listed Maye as questionable to return, leaving DeVito to take over New England’s offense.

DeVito is no stranger to stepping into tricky situations. The 28-year-old quarterback started eight games for the Giants before joining the Patriots in 2025.

Who Is Patriots QB Tommy DeVito?

DeVito is a fourth-year NFL quarterback who first made national headlines during an unlikely run with the Giants in 2023.

The New Jersey native played college football at Syracuse and Illinois before signing with New York as an undrafted free agent.

When injuries struck the Giants’ quarterback room during his rookie season, DeVito got his chance.

He started six games, finishing with a 3-3 record. DeVito threw for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions across nine appearances.

His performance helped the Giants win three straight games, including a December victory over the Green Bay Packers.

DeVito earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Green Bay.

His Italian-American roots, family celebrations and fondness for chicken cutlets helped make “Tommy Cutlets” a popular nickname among Giants fans.

DeVito made two more starts for New York in 2024 before the team waived him in August 2025.

The Patriots claimed him the following day.

Tommy DeVito Signed $7.4 Million Deal With Patriots

DeVito spent the 2025 season as New England’s emergency third quarterback behind Maye and Joshua Dobbs. He did not appear in a regular-season game.

The Patriots kept him around the following offseason.

In March 2026, DeVito agreed to a two-year contract with a maximum value of $7.4 million, including $2 million guaranteed.

He later secured the backup job ahead of rookie Behren Morton.

Before Sunday’s matchup, DeVito had appeared in two games this season, both in relief during lopsided losses.

He completed four of eight passes for 51 yards without a touchdown or interception.

His previous NFL starting experience could prove valuable if Maye misses more time.

The Patriots came into Sunday at 5-4, aiming to rebound from their Week 9 loss to Green Bay.

With Maye sidelined, DeVito has the task of directing an offense constructed around one of New England’s most important players.

Regardless, the Patriots must determine how long their starting quarterback will be unavailable.