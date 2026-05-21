Patriots Wide Receiver Named Potential Trade Target for AFC Opponent

The New England Patriots made a move in free agency last offseason to sign wide receiver Mack Hollins. In 2025, he was a quality weapon for Drake Maye.

Hollins ended up playing in 15 games for the Patriots last year. He caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns.

While no one would call Hollins a “star” by any stretch, he has carved out a role in the NFL. He’s the kind of glue wide receiver that offenses love to have. However, there is a chance that he could become expendable in New England.

Throughout most of the 2026 offseason, the Patriots have been heavily connected to a trade for Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown. Earlier in free agency, the team also signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

If New England does acquire Brown from the Eagles, Hollins could find himself in danger of being the odd man out of the wide receiver room.

Patriots’ Mack Hollins Named Possible Trade Target for AFC Opponent

FanSided’s Jake Beckman has suggested that Hollins could become a trade chip for the Patriots. He also suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders could be a potential trade destination for the wideout.

“The Raiders desperately need to get Fernando Mendoza (or Kirk Cousins) some wide receivers. Right now, it’s Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, and Tre Tucker… That’s not going to do anything for you,” Beckman wrote.

“To be fair, Mack Hollins isn’t going to be a huge shot in the arm, but he’d be an upgrade over at least one of those three guys. Also, can you imagine the conversations between him and Mendoza? Those are two wildly wholesome cats, but in two very different ways.”

If New England was to make Hollins available, there would likely be a handful of teams with interest in acquiring him. The Raiders would make sense as one of those suitors.

New England Has a Healthy Situation at Wide Receiver

Assuming Brown is acquired from Philadelphia, the Patriots would have their No. 1 and No. 2 options. Brown and Doubs would fill those roles.

Behind those two wideouts, New England currently has a very deep wide receiver room. Hollins is one of those players, but the Patriots also have DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. Moving on from one of those guys would be likely.

Hollins could provide value for New England behind Brown and Doubs. But, he also would likely have the most trade value out of the three names behind the top two players.

It will be interesting to see what the rest of the offseason has in store for the Patriots. They may not end up acquiring Brown, but if they do there likely would be more wide receiver moves coming. Hollins could be part of those moves.