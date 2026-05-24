Patriots’ Will Campbell’s Girlfriend, Sister of Chiefs QB Drops Engagement News

Offensive lineman Will Campbell is dating Ashlynn Nussmeier, who is the sister of 2026 seventh-round quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The couple made a major announcement on Instagram on Saturday night.

Ashlynn posted a selfie picture of her in front of Campbell showing off an engagement ring. She also included a short caption on the photo, reading “Me & you forever,” with three exclamation points and two celebratory emojis.

The New England Patriots offensive lineman shared the photo on his Instagram story as well.

The lineman and Garrett Nussmeier were teammates at LSU during their college careers. NESN.com’s Evan Cormier wrote late Saturday night that it was during that time the offensive lineman met Ashlynn.

“Nussmeier was the starting quarterback for Campbell’s LSU Tigers in the tackle’s third and final season in Baton Rouge. However, the pair were teammates for three years,” wrote Cormier.

“It was through Nussmeier that Campbell became acquainted with his now-fiancée.

“Campbell credits her family’s football background for the success of their relationship.”

The offensive lineman entered the NFL a year before his former college quarterback teammate.

Will Campbell, Ashlynn Nussmeier Announce Engagement

Essentially Sports’ Ishani Jayara wrote Sunday the couple “went official” with their relationship on Instagram in September 2024. Since then, the two have been very active on social media with their relationship.

So, it was unsurprising the couple shared their major news Saturday.

“While Nussmeier is now engaged to an NFL player, football has always been a major part of her life. She is the daughter of former quarterback Doug Nussmeier and Christi Hebert,” wrote Jayara. “Her father was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1994, played in the league until 1999, and later became a football coach in the NFL and CFL.

“Her older brother, Garrett Nussmeier, also plays football and is currently a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Garrett at No. 249 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He will have a chance to earn the QB3 job behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields this summer.

Campbell Entering 2nd NFL Season With Patriots

The offensive lineman began his career on the opposite side of the draft spectrum. New England picked Campbell at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But that doesn’t mean the lineman didn’t go through adversity as a rookie. Campbell struggled at times in his first NFL season, especially in the Super Bowl against the elite Seattle Seahawks defensive front.

The criticism of Campbell grew so loud after the Super Bowl loss that some pundits and fans speculated the lineman could move inside to guard. But Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Campbell will stay at left tackle.

The lineman has the support of his head coach. He appears to have tremendous support in his personal life as well.

“She’s amazing,” Campbell told Us Weekly in April 2025, via Jayara. “She has a football background, so she knows what it takes, the sacrifices that have to be made. If she weren’t as good with that stuff, I’m sure it would be a lot more difficult. But she’s a rock star.”