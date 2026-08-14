Patriots’ Will Campbell Shares Personal News Fans Have Been Waiting For

Patriots fans have spent the past year getting to know Will Campbell as one of the cornerstones of New England’s rebuild. This week, the Patriots left tackle gave fans a glimpse into one of the biggest moments of his life away from football.

Campbell and his fiancée, Ashlynn Nussmeier, shared exclusive engagement photos and opened up about the surprise proposal that changed their lives, revealing new details about the day Campbell asked her to marry him.

The couple, who began dating in June 2025 after being introduced by Ashlynn’s brother, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, have quietly built one of football’s rising young relationships. Now, as Campbell prepares for his second NFL season, they’re also looking ahead to another major milestone: their wedding next summer.

Will Campbell Planned the Proposal Months in Advance

One detail from Campbell’s interview stood out immediately.

“I knew I wanted to propose after the first time we hung out,” Campbell told Us Weekly. “I bought the ring in 2025 and had it for six months and started to plan.”

Campbell proposed on May 23 atop Catbird at The Thompson Hotel in Dallas, creating a surprise Ashlynn never saw coming.

“I had no idea what was happening,” she told the outlet. “I walked onto the rooftop and saw flowers leading to a beautiful setup overlooking the Dallas skyline. He had acted completely normal all day, so I was shocked that he wasn’t being weird or acting nervous. He had planned the sweetest day, and it made the entire moment so special.”

The couple also shared engagement photos from a Dallas Arboretum photo shoot, saying they intentionally chose a photographer whose name carried special meaning.

“Dallas will eventually be our home together, which made it especially meaningful,” Ashlynn said. “We feel like our photographer did such a great job capturing the love, fun, and playful side of our relationship.”

Campbell and Ashlynn Are Already Looking Ahead to Their Wedding

The couple plans to marry next summer in New Orleans, but both acknowledged that Campbell’s transition into the NFL made the early stages of their relationship unlike most.

Ashlynn said balancing Campbell’s football career while she finished school at LSU required patience and perspective.

“It has taught us to soak in every moment we have together,” she said. “We both know that each aspect of our lives takes time and dedication, so we have learned to give each other space and support whenever it is needed. We are grateful for every opportunity we get and that we are able to share it with one another.”

She also reflected on the long-distance aspect of their relationship during Campbell’s first NFL season.

“It takes sacrifice, time, and effort, but when you are both committed to making it work, you find the perfect balance,” Ashlynn said. “We have also been incredibly thankful to be surrounded by great people who can guide us and share similar experiences with us.”

As Campbell prepares for Year 2 in New England, expectations continue to rise for the Patriots’ franchise left tackle. Off the field, though, he and Nussmeier are preparing for an equally meaningful next chapter, one that will culminate with the couple saying “I do” next summer.