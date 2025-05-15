Patriots Make Announcement on Record-Breaking Playmaker

The Patriots were prepared to head into the summer’s training camp with a revamped offense that should feature important roster battles among several key groups, as the overall depth on the offensive side has grown dramatically.

The wide-receiver room, for example, is likely to see at least one veteran or recent draft pick (Kayshon Boutte? Javon Baker?) get traded or cut before camp ends. The tight end group, with Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper at the top of the heap, figures to have some depth, perhaps with undrafted prospects CJ Dippre and Brock Lampe sticking around.

Even the offensive line–the much-maligned offensive line–could see the likes of 2021 first-round Cole Strange, 2023 fourth-rounder Sidy Sow or 2024 fourth-rounder Caeden Wallace on the cutting block because there finally is depth on hand.

Patriots Add Trayveon Williams

But entering the back half of May, there was one unit that was still a bit thin: running back. And the Patriots took a step to address that issue on Wednesday with the signing of veteran playmaking back Trayveon Williams.

Williams had been a free agent. The team’s website, in announcing the deal, wrote of him:

“Williams, 28, has spent the last six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after originally joining the team as a sixth-round draft pick (182nd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. The 5-foot-8, 206-pounder, has played in 68 regular season games and has 62 rushing attempts for 307 yards and 15 receptions for 74 yards. He has also returned 33 kicks for 743 yards. Last season, he played in all 17 games for the Bengals mostly on special teams.”

Patriots Need RB Depth

Back in 2018, Williams ran for a record 236 yards and three touchdowns while with the Aggies in the Gator Bowl. That capped a monster run to end his A&M career, as he posted 829 yards in those final four games. That gave Williams 1,760 yards rushing, blowing past the previous school record of 1,760 yards set by Darren Lewis in 1988.

Despite his considerable experience level, Williams could yet be a longshot to make the Patriots. though the lack of depth on the roster could factor in his favor.

New England has Rhamondre Stevenson returning as the No. 1 back, with Antonio Gibson as a third-down back. The Patriots drafted TreVeyon Henderson to get reps both as a No. 1 back and as a third-down option. Undrafted free agent Lan Larison has a crack at the roster, too.

Williams’ chances of earning a roster spot could be bolstered by his ability to return kicks.