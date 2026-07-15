Patriots Could Be Phone Call Away From Moving Former Draft Pick

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors. Now, those rumors are beginning to heat up again. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer spoke about these rumors during a recent television appearance.

Boutte was thought to be a potential piece for a trade involving A. J. Brown. However, the wide receiver did not end up being a component of the trade. Instead, he is still on the roster. There was some chatter that he could have been dealt during the NFL draft. However, now the chatter is picking up again, as the Patriots have a revamped wide receiver room. Breer expanded on this.

“I think the plan all along has been to ‘do right by’ Kayshon Boutte…they’ve tried to do their best to find a new home for him. If somebody called with a 5th round pick over draft weekend, he’s gone. … I do think eventually he’s going to be somewhere else.”

Boutte had a tremendously productive season for the Patriots last year. He was able to settle into a complementary receiver role. He recorded 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

Patriots Wideout Was Major Postseason Performer

Perhaps his biggest contributions did not come just statistically, but in terms of big moments. The LSU product ended up being a valuable postseason receiver. He had nine receptions on 20 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown across four playoff games. The wide receiver proved to be an explosive weapon, as he averaged 18.7 yards per catch.

One of his most memorable plays of the postseason game against the Houston Texans. Before this play, the score was 21-16 in favor of the Patriots. Boutte was able to step up and haul in a 32-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 28-16 following the extra point. The wide receiver was blanketed by Derek Stingley Jr. but was still able to make a play.

The Patriots’ wide receiver room as it sits right now, is full both in terms of talent and depth. The Brown acquisition really helped reset the room for the organization. Now, they have a top playmaking receiver. Other receivers added to the room this off-season included Romeo Doubs. The former Green Bay Packers star looks to make an impact for this Patriots offense. He has received praise from Patriots legends earlier this offseason, and now he will have a chance to show what he can do.

Patriots Might Be Wise To Execute Trade

Trading Boutte now could make sense. He is coming off a career year, and his value is still extremely high. Furthermore, he has shown an increase in production throughout the course of each year. Although he tallied 589 yards in 2024 in comparison to 551 last year, his touchdown production doubled.

Although the Patriots may not be able to get a ton in return for the playmaker, getting at least a draft selection out of a potential deal would be better than nothing. It would also give the wide receiver a chance to have a fresh start and build off what he has accomplished with the Patriots.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this all plays out. The Patriots have ample weapons at wide receiver, and a trade may be the most ideal for both parties. The only question now would be what it would take to get a deal done. This may be a storyline worth watching heading into training camp.