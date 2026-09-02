Former Patriots WR Breaks Silence on Texans Trade

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte opened up about the team trading him to the Houston Texans. He broke down his feelings and how he felt about the move when he met with the media earlier this week.

Boutte was traded to the Texans in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed and the 2028 seventh-round draft pick. The trade ended the wide receiver’s three-year career with the Patriots, as the team’s wide receiver room took shape.

He made it very clear during his meeting with the media that there was no ill will towards the Patriots for trading him to the Texans. KPRC-2 Aaron Wilson reported this.

#Texans receiver Kayshon Boutte on #Patriots trading him, no hard feelings ‘I mean, no, they did pay two guys to come in and do that job. Sadly, it is the way it is, you know, being that it’s a contract year for me, I seek the bigger role. I feel like what Vrabel said, it wasn’t nothing bad. I wouldn’t say I used that as fuel, you know. At the end of the day, it was an honest opinion. He sat down to speak his truth and pretty much moved forward from it’

Boutte undoubtedly made his mark in the Patriots’ wide receiver room. He quickly rose within the room and became a key contributor. This culminated in a very productive 2025 season. He recorded 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns. He also was able to show off his explosiveness in the process. He averaged 16.7 yards per catch, which ranked fifth in the NFL.

Boutte Made His Mark For Patriots

The LSU product was also able to make some history in the process this season for the Patriots. He became the first Patriots player to record a 100-yard receiving performance in week one since Rob Gronkowski did so in 2018. The wideout reported six receptions for 103 yards, but it was not enough to help the Patriots defeat the Raiders.

In addition to what he was able to do in Patriots history, he also proved to be reliable. He had a 71.7% catch rate, according to statistics from Pro Football Focus. The playmaker only had one drop all season clothing and he proved to be reliable in big moments. This was exemplified against the Houston text and’s in the AFC Wild Card Game. He caught a 32-yard one-handed touchdown to help cement New England’s 28-16 victory.

Patriots Standout Leaves For Role With Texans

Now, he enters a Texans wide receiver room that could desperately use his help. The team does have a promising receiver in Nico Collins. They also have Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel. Boutte is thought to be the backup piece behind Collins and will be able to provide veteran depth in that way.

The Texans also have some promising pieces waiting in the wings. Former Texas wide receiver Lewis Bond is currently on the practice squad. That being said, that does not give the organization a ton of proven depth. Boutte could provide that for the organization.

This was definitely a tough trade to swallow for Patriots fans appreciated Boutte’s style of play. Nevertheless, it was a necessary move for the Patriots to clear out depth. This could be a situation where a trade of this magnitude works out for both sides. The playmaker will now get an opportunity to take on a bigger role, one that he may not have had with New England.

New England’s addition of A. J. Brown certainly made things crowded in the wide receiver room, in a good way. It may end up being good for Boutte as well, as he will now get to shine with the Texans. Time will tell how the trade ends up overall, but it seems as though it was a positive move for both sides.