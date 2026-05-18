What Would It Cost to Trade for Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte? (REPORT)

With June 1 inching closer and closer, that could mean Kayshon Boutte’s tenure with the New England Patriots might be coming to a close.

If the Patriots trade for A.J. Brown, Boutte has been listed as a potential trade candidate, and now, one NFL Insider is floating what New England might be asking in return.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that he believes the price for the wide receiver is “a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick right now, if anyone has an interest in him.”

Kayshon Boutte Has Been Absent From The Voluntary Offseason Program

While many of the wide receivers have been in attendance at Gillette Stadium for the voluntary offseason program, there has been a notable absence.

And that is Kayshon Boutte.

The receiver has been working out on his own, and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio provided his opinion on the matter.

“It’s unclear why Boutte isn’t there,” he wrote. “The sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft is currently eligible for a new contract, and he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal at a base salary of $3.674 million. He’s possibly withholding services while he angles for a financial reward.”

Boutte had a nice 2025 campaign, finishing the year with 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns. He ended the year with the third most receiving yards, behind Stefon Diggs with 1,013 yards and Hunter Henry with 768 yards.

But with New England signing Romeo Doubs this offseason, along with the expected trade for Brown, as well as some rumors that there could be a reunion with Diggs, Boutte’s role is a bit of a mystery. And with that, along with him entering a contract year, this makes him one of the Patriots’ top trade candidate.

Jeremy Fowler Provides Latest Update On A.J. Brown

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided some new information regarding the potential A.J. Brown trade, specifically regarding what New England is willing to give up.

“My best guess is that they probably already agreed to something loosely… They’re probably getting a 1,” Fowler said on Midday w/Marks. “Maybe a future 1, maybe it’s a 2028. I don’t think they’ll get more than that, I think that would be the max at this point. I’d be surprised. Philly once upon a time hoped for a 1 and a 2, I just don’t see that happening.”

“Maybe they can get creative and swap some mid-to-late round picks to sweeten it up,” Fowler added. “I haven’t heard anything as far as like if there’s a veteran included. New England could part with one of their receivers but I think Philly’s pretty set there… Is there another team that gets involved here? I have not found one. It was rumored that the Chiefs once upon a time, I was told no. The Rams we know looked into it. I don’t know if it got to a serious level, but it definitely was an inquiry and that didn’t go anywhere. Would the Rams get back involved? I don’t know that they would. So, if you can get other teams involved, perhaps Philadelphia can get more in a return. But, right now, it looks like there’s one team.”